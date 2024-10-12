Who Is Jaguar Wright?: The Controversial Figure Who Provoked Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Take Legal Action Against Piers Morgan Over Her ‘Baseless’ Conspiracy Theories

These days everyone seems curious about singer Jaguar Wright, the woman who made a series of wild accusations during an interview with Piers Morgan.

They were so wild Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyer advised Morgan to edit the footage or face consequences.

Once a rising star in Philadelphia’s Black Lily and neo-soul scene, 47-year-old Wright is now better known for her sensational claims about the entertainment industry on social media than for the music that once connected her to rap royalty.

Wright made her mark in the early 2000s after collaborating with The Roots and producer Ahmir Thompson — known professionally as Questlove — in the late ’90s. Her powerful contralto voice, blending jazz notes over hip-hop beats, gave her a style like none other.

Many people want to know if Jaguar Wright really knows the people that she is talking about and if her allegations are true. (Photo: Youtube RealLyfe Productions channel)

This distinctive voice and captivating performances helped her make pop culture history as the accompanying vocalist on Jay-Z’s 2001 “Unplugged on MTV” concert.

Following this acclaimed performance, Wright signed with MCA Records and released “Denials Delusions and Decisions” in 2002.

After being dropped when her first label was absorbed by Geffen Records, she later signed with Artemis Records and released “Divorcing Neo 2 Marry Soul” in 2005.

Despite her early success, 23 years later, she is seen less as a voice of her generation and more as a self-proclaimed industry insider, spilling “secrets” that only she and a select few know about stars from Common to Jill Scott to Talib Kweli to R. Kelly, and her big three: Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z, and Clive Davis.

Jay-Z and Jaguar Wright during 40/40 Club 2nd Anniversary Party at 40/40 Club in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright gained attention for making unverified claims about various celebrities and music executives on Instagram, alleging everything from sexual assault to child endangerment.

Critics have dismissed her accusations as conspiracy theories, created to capitalize on the culture’s constant appetite for gossip and a way for her to make money, and questioning her knowledge, given her limited success after the mid-2000s.

However, some of her claims about figures like R. Kelly and Sean “Diddy” Combs have coincided with actual legal cases, prompting some, including YouTuber and former CNN broadcaster Piers Morgan, to reconsider her credibility.

The “The What If’s” singer first made waves in 2020 alleging that she was sexually assaulted by both rappers Common and Talib Kweli. After both artists vehemently denied those accusations, the “Get By” artist blasted her for lying about the true nature of her relationship with the two Soulaquarians.

Kweli stated on “The God Pod with Lord Jamar” that Wright actually was “aggressive” when she “propositioned” him and that they had a consensual relationship.

The two-time Oscar award-winner Common also responded during an interview on “Rise & Grind Morning Show” after Wright accused him of trying to put his private parts near her mouth.

“I was for surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true.” He continued, “I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand.”

Years after it seemed the dust died down regarding her comments on Common, she made headlines in July 2024 when she doubled down on them in an interview with Reallyfe Street Starz.

Toward the end of the interview, she FaceTimed the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Tiffany Haddish to ask her to verify aspects of her story.

In addition to talking about her toxic relationships with rappers, she also talked about her relationships with women in the industry.

According to Wright, she and Jill Scott, both from the City of Sisterly Love, were “best friends.” But the “Def Poetry Jam” alum claimed that Scott was shady toward her, slept with some of her male friends, and stole her performance style.

Scott also responded, but not with an interview. The artist took to the stage at The Roots 2024 Reunion and blasted her in a rhyme: “She swear that she tough/ I can give you my all but is it ever enough?/ They say ‘Chatting on my body on IG.’/ They say I’m a mean b—ch, that I’m in the Illuminati/ But ain’t nowhere near around here/ When I write these songs/ When I light my spliff/ When I raise my son, atone for my sins/ When I stack my papes/ When I deal with these men.”

The Grammy winner said in her rap what many others have said, she is not really in the places that she says she is to have the information that she claims.

In addition to Scott, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys and Beyoncé have been names that Wright has dragged over the years. Either talking about their talent or linking them to sex scandals, she has very little positive to say about them. One person she has had a lot to say about is Faith Evans, whom Wright claims is her cousin.

During another Reallyfe interview in April 2024, Wright dropped the bombshell that not only was the former Bad Boy artist her relative but that she was in on her husband, the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., getting murdered in 1997.

Interestingly, she did not share Evans’ connection to the murder in 2005 when she was asked about her on a UK Mix forum. Back then, she said, “I like Faith. I think Faith is ridiculous! I’ve always thought she was ridiculous. I ain’t got nothing against Faith.”

When a Reallyfe clip was posted, Evans did not hesitate to jump in the comments to with a simple clapback. Her one-word response was “Hilarious.”

The biggest uproar that has thrust Wright into the limelight in 2024 is her claims about Combs for years. From alleging that he sexually assaulted Justin Bieber to claiming that she attended some of the Diddy “freak offs,” she’s most recently graduated to championing for the rescue of women from the abuse that now the music mogul is charged with committing.

While Wright positions herself as a champion for abused women, even calling for the investigation into Combs’ ex-girlfriend and children’s mother Kim Porter’s death, she herself was a self-proclaimed prostitute and operated as a pimp, once exploiting women herself.

After the “Song Cry” vocalist maintained she was sexually abused by her uncle and cousin as a child, she talked about having a book of women that she would “subcontract” to men for sex.

While on “Only for the Fanz,” she said that instead of being called a “madame” she preferred being called “an ambassador of fun” and a “good time girl” who provided women for men to have sex with while she was active in the industry. She’s claimed this spy work is how she got a lot of her “information,” saying she did take money from the women for this info on the proclivities of her high-profile clients.

Wright’s legal troubles have been numerous and complex as her stories about people in the industry. One arrest of note happened on Sept. 27, 2016, at Miami International Airport, where she was charged with child abduction related to custody battles with her first husband, Sam Odom.

According to The Philadelphia Tribune, she was extradited to Cook County Jail in Chicago to fight the charges. The case would result in her losing custody of her son.

This incident set the stage for her ongoing legal issues, which continued to surface over the years.

In January 2023, she was taken into police custody in Texas after an altercation with her second ex-husband, known as “Goomba,” where she threw her deceased son’s ashes in the air before being cuffed.

More recently, on June 6, 2023, she was arrested on charges of property theft involving amounts between $30,000 and $150,000. Following this arrest, a $10,000 bond was posted early that Friday morning, with Wright asserting that the arrest was an attempt to silence her from sharing more information about the stars that she has put on blast, according to Vibe.

Hero or accomplice? Fly on the wall or liar? The world is eager to see if the details of Wright’s claims hold any truth or if she is simply exploiting industry whispers for views.

Moreover, fans who once appreciated her talent as a singer are still waiting for new music, questioning whether the powerful men she has called out — Jay-Z, Diddy, Clive, and others— are truly the ones blocking her path to stardom. Others are wondering if she is more invested in her talent — making provocative headlines about people she once knew, kinda knew, or heard about.