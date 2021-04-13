‘Sheryl Underwood Reveals The Real Reason Why She Never Responded to Sharon Osbourne’s Texts Amid ‘The Talk’ Scandal

“The Talk” made its return to daytime television following an internal investigation that resulted in a nearly two-week-long hiatus. Co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Elaine Welteroth, Anna Inaba, and Amanda Kloots all gathered to discuss the recent controversy, false accusations that were made during that period, and former co-host Sharon Osbourne‘s subsequent exit from the show. The four women were also joined by diversity, equity, inclusion and justice expert Dr. Donald E. Grant and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips.

During the episode, Underwood clarified several discrepancies, including her mindset at the time of the incident and whether Osbourne did indeed contact her in the wake of their on-air blowout. The comedian revealed that her former co-host did not call her but sent text messages, to which she did not respond.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 02: Comedian Sheryl Underwood attends the 4th Annual CBS Television Studios Summer Soiree at Palihouse on June 2, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

As previously reported, Underwood stated on her podcast during an episode titled “Sharon Walks Away” that she and Osbourne never spoke. When asked if the English star apologized, Underwood answered “No” and shared her phone history as proof.

When asked to speak on the events that took place and her talk with Osbourne a month ago, the 57-year-old expressed that she didn’t want to “escalate things.” “I thought I was having a conversation with a friend, but also I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as the angry Black woman,” she explained. “I wanted to remain calm and remain focused, and it’s difficult to go back to that day because I just feel the trauma. I feel fearful, a little apprehensive.”

Later on, Underwood addressed the text messages Osbourne sent her and explained why she never responded. “I want to clear something up. There was a discussion about Sharon and I communicating with each other,” the actress began. “I have not spoken to [her], and do not have any phone call, missed or received, that I can find in my phone.”

Underwood said, however, “there were text messages sent to me,” but added that she chose not to “speak about or acknowledge those text messages” because she wasn’t sure she was allowed to communicate with Osbourne during CBS’ investigation.

And as far as claims Osbourne made about being set up and “blindsided” by the conversation, Welteroth said, “That is absolutely categorically false. And I think it’s really important that people hear that.”

The initial incident unfolded following Underwood and Osbourne’s on-air debate that ensued after Osbourne defended her longtime friend Piers Morgan. The former “Good Morning Britain” co-host came under fire after making remarks regarding Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Accusations later surfaced, claiming that Osbourne had displayed racist and inappropriate behavior while on set — all of which she denied. Ultimately, Osbourne left the show after 11 years.