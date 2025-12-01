‘They Are Grieving’: Sharon and Kelly Osbourne Dragged with ‘Eat Something’ Insults as Fans Defend Their Shockingly Frail Bodies In New Footage

Kelly Osbourne and her mother, Sharon Osbourne’s noticeably slimmer looks remains a point of concern for fans.

The mother and daughter duo recently attended a cocktail party wearing glamorous gowns, but that wasn’t enough to pull attention away from some observers deemed their skeletal bodies. The event marked Kelly and Sharon’s first outing since Kelly’s father and Sharon’s husband Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral.

Kelly arrived at Aki Bar in London on Nov. 26 wearing a pink halter-top gown for the Rebecca Vallance holiday and modest collections launch. The dress was heavily studded with rhinestones across the top half, with additional crystal trim lining the chest and halter neckline.

Meanwhile, Ozzy’s widow opted for a long-sleeved, maroon sequined gown from the same designer, shimmering as she posed alongside her daughter at the event.

Although they both looked happy, critics called attention to Kelly’s protruding collarbone and Sharon’s bony neck. The two Osbournes’ faces looked slightly sunken in around their cheeks and they both showed deep smile lines around their mouths.

The women’s appearances were markedly different from how they both used to look when their faces were a little more rounded and plump.

One person seemed genuinely concerned and said, “Please eat something, you are gorgeous, but you are soo thin.”

Someone else mentioned the GLP-1 drug Ozempic, which was developed to treat Type 2 diabetes and is now being repurposed as a weight-loss drug. They said, “Is this the Ozempic Olympics?”

Others showed the women a bit of grace, considering they recently lost the rock star patriarch of their family.

“They are grieving. Yes they both look very skinny, but grief will do that to you. Have some compassion,” said one person.

Another shared a message directed to Kelly, saying, “Kelly please eat, you look painfully thin. You are gorgeous as you and struggling with grief, but you need to eat.”

Ozzy Osbourne was struck down by cardic arrest at age 76 in July. His passing especially affected his wife, daughter and son in the immediate family. Kelly revealed in an interview that she slept in bed with her mom for two months after her father’s passing.

Ozzy’s funeral was in August. But both ladies became much thinner years before they lost Ozzy passed away.

Kelly has denied using injectables to lose weight, despite speculation that arose following her weight loss after the birth of her son, Sidney, in 2022.

She had already lost 85 pounds back in 2020, two years after getting gastric sleeve surgery. But during her pregnancy, Ozzy’s daughter was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in her third trimester, which develops when a pregnant woman’s body doesn’t make enough insulin.

Kelly decided to make some dietary changes, which involved cutting out sugary foods.

In 2024, she told Extra, “I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy. Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight.”

While Kelly said she didn’t get any help from GLP-1 drugs, her mother Sharon has — and now she regrets it.

She lost 42 pounds from the medication, which put her at 98 pounds, and she has since been struggling to regain weight.

In November 2023, she told the Daily Mail, “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be.”

Sharon used Ozempic from December 2022 to April 2023 before she decided to no longer use it.