‘Doesn’t Look Like Sharon’: Sharon Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable in First Public Appearance Since Husband’s Passing Following Her Struggle to Gain Weight

Sharon Osbourne‘s recent private outing with family has unexpectedly become a focal point for fans expressing deep concern about the television personality’s health and dramatically altered appearance.

The 72-year-old matriarch of one of rock’s most famous families was captured in an intimate video with her daughter Kelly Osbourne, but viewers found themselves focusing more on Sharon’s gaunt features than the sweet mother-daughter bonding moment.

Fans are concerned about Sharon Osbourne’s gaunt appearance in a new video with daughter Kelly. (Photo: @sharonosborne/Instagram)

The mother-daughter duo tried falconry together in a video shared on Kelly’s Instagram, meant to showcase a new hobby the pair had taken up following the tragic passing of Ozzy Osbourne in July.

In the video, Kelly introduced her mother to the art of training birds of prey, with the duo gently interacting with an owl that gracefully perched on their arms. The 40-year-old actress thanked trainer Gerard Sulter for “putting a smile on [her] mum’s face,” capturing one of Sharon’s first shared moments since her husband’s funeral.

However, what should have been a touching display of family healing quickly became overshadowed by viewers’ reactions to Sharon’s appearance in the intimate footage.

Social media users expressed their shock and concern, with one person writing on Instagram, “This is healing. Thank you for allowing us to share in this moment with you.”

One New York Post reader made an observation: “She truly looks heartbroken!! No doubt they really loved each other.”

The sentiment wasn’t universally positive, as other observers believe, “Sharon doesn’t look too good,” after zooming in on her physical transformation.” “Sharon doesn’t look too good.

One Y! Entertainment reader bluntly stated, “Dear Lord, she looks horrible,” while another said, “Doesn’t look like Sharon was smiling in those pictures when she was practicing falconry.”

The concerns about Sharon’s weight loss aren’t new, as fans have been commenting on her dramatic physical changes throughout 2025.

During Kelly’s surprise engagement to Slipknot’s Sid Wilson at Ozzy’s farewell Black Sabbath concert, online observers were more captivated by Sharon’s altered appearance than the romantic proposal itself.

The historic concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, attended by 42,000 fans and featuring an all-star lineup, should have been a celebration of both musical legacy and family milestones, but social media users couldn’t help but notice the matriarch’s increasingly frail frame.

Heartbreaking video shows Sharon Osbourne breaking down in tears during the funeral procession for her husband of 43 years, Ozzy Osbourne.



Thousands of fans came out to support the Osbourne family and pay their respects during the service in Birmingham, UK. pic.twitter.com/TKWfbGD9GM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 30, 2025

Sharon’s struggle with weight management has been well-documented and publicly discussed.

She began using Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication that has gained popularity for weight loss, in December 2022 and discontinued it in April 2023 after losing 42 pounds. The former television host has been candid about the medication’s effects, telling audiences that she felt nauseous and sick for months while using it.

Her weight dropped from a peak of 230 pounds to under 100 pounds, a transformation that has left her feeling “too gaunt” and struggling to regain healthy weight.

The medication’s impact became even more apparent during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery in June, where Sharon launched an exhibition celebrating Ozzy’s musical accomplishments. Dressed professionally in a white blazer and black pants, she performed her duties with characteristic poise, but video footage revealed how her dramatic weight loss had made her cosmetic enhancements appear more pronounced.

Her noticeably thin frame seemed to emphasize her lip fillers, creating an appearance that concerned longtime fans.

Sharon has been refreshingly honest about her cosmetic procedures over the years, admitting to multiple facelifts, botox treatments, breast implants, and various body lifts. She’s also undergone gastric bypass surgery and a tummy tuck in her quest to manage her weight and appearance.

Despite these interventions, she revealed in November 2023 that she was sitting at just 98 pounds and desperately wanting to gain weight back to around 105 pounds for a healthier balance.

The ongoing conversation about Sharon’s appearance reflects broader concerns about celebrity culture and the pressure to maintain certain physical standards. Recent social media responses have included worried observations like “Both mother and daughter need to start eating again,” highlighting how fans view her current state.

Additional comments from Page Six wrote, “Well, Sharon had been pecking at oz for years … I’m sure her and the bird had a lot to commune about.”

As Sharon continues to navigate life after Ozzy’s passing while dealing with the lingering effects of her weight loss journey, fan reactions demonstrate genuine care beneath the sometimes-harsh commentary. The woman who once commanded television screens with confidence now finds herself in a position where even private family moments shared online generate discussion about her health rather than her accomplishments or healing process.

The falconry video, intended as a glimpse into finding joy after loss, instead became another reminder of how public figures remain scrutinized even in their most vulnerable and private moments of recovery.