Sheryl Underwood Says Sharon Osbourne Never Apologized After ‘The Talk’ Scandal, Former Co-host Says Otherwise

Former “The Talk” television co-host Sharon Osbourne says Sheryl Underwood is falsely claiming that she didn’t apologize to her following their March on-air dispute.

As previously reported, CBS announced on March 26 that Osbourne had left the daytime television show following an internal investigation into her on-the-set behavior and mounting claims that she made offensive and sometimes racist comments to former co-stars. This all happened after Osbourne and Underwood clashed over the British star’s support for Osbourne’s longtime friend Piers Morgan regarding comments he made about Meghan Markle.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 22: TV personalities Sheryl Underwood (L) and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS)

Osbourne had been with the show for over a decade before her exit. Underwood later addressed the scandal on her podcast during a three-part episode titled “Sharon Walks Away.” The “Beauty Shop” actress said she still loves “the Osbournes, from what I’ve known of them.” She added, “I don’t know anything other than what I’ve experienced with them, and this thing that has happened is disappointing to me.” Underwood also maintained that she and the former co-host never spoke following the blowup. When asked if Osbourne had apologized, the actress said “No” and shared her phone history to confirm her claim.

However, Osbourne told The Daily Mail that those allegations were simply not true and provided the media outlet with screenshots that seemingly proved her point. “I not only sent these messages to Sheryl, but I apologized to her in person in her dressing room,” Osbourne explained. “Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me.”

In a lengthy message Osbourne supposedly sent to Underwood dated Friday, March 12, she wrote, “Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I’m deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday. I don’t’ want to lose my true friend over this. I’m sorry for telling you to f–k off during the break, I’m sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I’m sorry for losing my temper with you.”

Sharon Osbourne. Photo: Screenshot provided by DailyMail.com

She went on to send another text that following Monday, March 15, and then a third on Thursday, March 18, stating, “Sheryl I am thinking about you Hope you are well Sending my love.” According to Osbourne’s text, it appeared that Underwood did not reply to either of the three texts that were sent.

“The Talk” has been on hiatus since after the infamous March 10 episode. After the release of a statement and the announcement of Osbourne’s departure, CBS said that the daytime talk show would return on April 12.