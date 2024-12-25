‘Creepy Her Kid Calls Him Uncle’: Hugh Jackman Fans Are Grossed Out After Discovering His Nickname from Sutton Foster’s Daughter Amid Scandalous Affair That Ruined 27-Year Marriage

Despite a swarm of backlash, Hugh Jackman and his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster appear to be strengthening their romance and the pair appears to be ready to share their love with other family members.

Jackman and Foster have reportedly told their children about their budding relationship. But it seems like fans and the kids too, have some mixed feelings about it.

Sutton Foster’s daughter reportedly calls rumored boyfriend Hugh Jackman “Uncle Hugh.” (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

On Dec. 23, an unnamed source reportedly told the Australian gossip site New Idea that Foster has had no issues introducing “The Wolverine” star to her 7-year-old adopted daughter Emily Dale. “Hugh has met Sutton’s daughter Emily – she even calls him ‘Uncle Hugh,'” the source claimed.

However, it has not been an easy walk in the park for Jackman’s two adopted children, whom he shares with his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Their son Oscar, 24, and their daughter, Ava, 19, reportedly feel “guilty” about their father’s new romance just one year after he and their mother, Furness, announced their split.

“They are in love but both have kids. They’ve realised the last thing they want is for them to feel sidelined or as if things are moving too fast,” the source alleged.

Jackman and his kids have been back in Australia enjoying some much-needed R&R with close family and friends. According to the source, “He’s hoping this restful break in Australia with his kids will recharge the batteries – and give him clarity.”

“Being back in Sydney is the perfect place to do that. Hugh would’ve loved for Sutton to join him here for the holidays but it’s simply too soon,” they continued.

Hugh Jackman's kids feel 'guilty' for welcoming 'girlfriend' Sutton Foster into their lives – as her daughter's name for Wolverine star is revealed https://t.co/EWrn19FfQX pic.twitter.com/6abcs4PHEZ — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 23, 2024

Daily Mail fans shared their opinions on how Jackman and Foster’s children are taking on their family transition.

One person wrote, “Kids are adults so pretty simple, I think it’s hugely creepy her kid calls him uncle – he’s only been on the scene 3 minutes.”

Another commenter chimed in, writing, “Its way too soon to introduce the new victim. He’s only just left his wife. I would say not yet thank you daddy.”

A third person shared, “If either one of my parents were found to be cheating I would never accept that other person into my life. If you feel the need to cheat go get a divorce first.”

“They are his kids, but they are not children,” noted a fourth person who added, “My parents did it after I was an adult. I didn’t feel great about it, but there was no reason for me to feel guilty.”

Jackman and Foster’s romance allegedly began brewing while they were co-stars on the Broadway play, “The Music Man.”

Jackman filed for divorce from Furness a little over a year ago, though it’s unclear if the divorce has been finalized. Meanwhile, Foster filed for divorce from her screenwriter husband, Ted Griffin, just days shy of their ten-year anniversary.

Jackman was married to Furness for nearly three decades and would have celebrated their 28th anniversary this year.