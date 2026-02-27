‘OMG That’s Brutal’: Blake Lively Frozen Out In Viral Clip While Actors Laugh Close By, But the Zoom-In on Ellen Pompeo Makes It Worse

Blake Lively has been the talk of the town ever since her fallout with friend Taylor Swift over the pop star being dragged into the actress’s drama with Justin Baldoni.

Lively has an ongoing multi-million dollar sexual harassment lawsuit against her “It Ends With Us” co-star, and Swift was brought into the picture after her friend used her name in a nasty text to intimidate Baldoni, who filed a now-dismissed defamation lawsuit against the actress.

Following the private texts between Lively and the singer being made public, Swift quickly cooled her friendship with the 38-year-old movie star, as many fans began to side with Baldoni.

On the heels of her chilly treatment of Lively, a new video shows the former “Gossip Girl” star being frozen out at a high-profile event.

Footage of Blake Lively (left) seemingly being dissed by Ellen Pompeo (right) at a fashion show goes viral. (Photos: MEGA/GC Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

A clip of Lively attending an event for Fashion Week is now circulating online. She was seated two or three chairs away from another actress, Ellen Pompeo, who kept turning her back on the “Savages” actress.

Pompeo spoke with several other people, including her former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Jesse Williams and singer Rita Ora, but she never turned to speak directly to a smiling Lively in the short clip.

The “A Simple Favor” star seemingly pretended she was in on the conversation as she awkwardly sat a significant distance away from Pompeo while cameras nearby snapped away.

The clip received millions of views after it was shared on X with the caption, “Everyone avoiding Blake Lively so they don’t get sued. They knew!”

Everyone avoiding Blake Lively so they don't get sued. They knew!

The footage was originally taken at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show during New York Fashion Week back in September of 2023. Despite the fashion show happening before the lawsuit was filed, fans connected the dots between Pompeo’s diss and Lively’s pretense, and the comments are hilarious.

“She’s trying so hard,” joked one fan, prompting the poster to reply, “Ellen said not today Satan.”

One X poster noted that Lively’s reputation as a diva may have preceded the lawsuit, given her chilly welcome after another user wrote, “Sounds like people are taking no chances. Blake Lively’s reputation alone makes everyone cautious. Sometimes, the silent treatment says more than words ever could!”

“Absolutely,” added a second person. “It seems some people were already aware long before the lawsuit officially began.”

Another who agreed said, “Before the Justin Baldoni fiasco came to light, I thought they were mean and ignoring her and jealous of her beauty. Now after the bullying Blake did to justin, now insee this footage way different. It’s as if they knew she was not a kind person.

Viewers had “second-hand embarrassment” watching Pompeo scoot away from Lively and lean further in the opposite direction, talking to her co-stars. “If Ellen Pompeo scooted any further away she’d be sitting on someone’s lap,” one observer noticed.

Another said, “OMG that’s brutal but well deserved.”

Baldoni denied Lively’s accusations and filed a $400 million defamation suit against the actress, but it was ultimately dismissed by a judge. His attorney, Bryan Freedman, gave a statement after the dismissal, calling Lively’s accusations “false.” The trial for Lively’s $160 million lawsuit is set to begin on May 18.

