‘He Cheated … She Cheated’: Hugh Jackman’s Scandalous Affair with Younger Broadway Co-Star During 27-Year Marriage Leaves Ex-Wife ‘Blindsided’

The scandalous details around Hugh Jackman, 56, and his new relationship has social media users in shock after speculation about the timeline of their affair and his divorce from ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 68.

The former couple announced the ending of their marriage in September 2023 after 27 years.

Now the Australian actor has been accused of cheating on his wife at the time with his fellow “The Music Man” cast member, 49-year-old American actress Sutton Foster.

Chatter began in 2021 as Hugh and Sutton were filming. The movie was released in 2022, those industry rumors suggest they got romantically involved in 2023. At the time, the “Wolverine” actor was still wed to Furness and Foster was still wed to screenwriter Ted Griffin.

Meanwhile, Foster filed for divorce two days before what would have been their 10-year anniversary on October 25, 2024, according to US Weekly. They have an adopted daughter, Emily, who was born in March 2017.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” star Hugh Jackman has been accused of cheating on his then-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness (L), with his “The Music Man” co-star Sutton Foster (R). (Photos: thehughjackman/Instagram; musicmanbway/Instagram)

That same outlet is reporting that Furness liked an Instagram post by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig from her private Instagram account. Lustig exposed information on social media about Jackman and Foster’s “soft launch” of their relationship.

Lustig claimed that Jackman “blindsided” his ex-wife by “running off with the mistress.” She also added Jackman was “supposedly obsessed with Sutton, which made Furness pay close attention.” She and fans in her comment section say they are not worried about Jackman’s ex-wife, who many believe will soon have her moment to shine after divorce.

“You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!” wrote British media personality Amanda de Cadenet wrote under the post.

Another said, “I was so surprised he and Debra split up. Now Sutton’s divorce makes sense.”

But the camaraderie was on full display online. In March 2022, Foster shared a clip of Jackman leading “The Music Man” cast and crowd in singing “Happy Birthday to You” to celebrate her 47th birthday.

“Hugh Jackman is an evil, horrible, WONDERFUL human. He had the entire audience sing to me last night,” Foster wrote in the caption on Instagram.

More details about the purported budding romance between Jackman and Foster were presented in another Us Weekly article. Their time as part of “The Music Man” Broadway musical allegedly led to the infidelity.

“Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” the outlet reported it was told by a purported source connected to Foster.

The source added, “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

Jackman and Foster are said to be “really happy now.” Despite being called “Broadway’s worst-kept secret,” Furness was supposedly “the last to know” about her ex-husband’s private fling with his co-star.

An unnamed friend of Furness said, “[For a] woman who’s been in a marriage for [27] years who then discovers her partner was unfaithful and isn’t trustworthy, it’s a pretty devastating life experience.”

An Instagram user wrote in Us Weekly’s Instagram page comment section, “Oh, Hugh. Just the tackiest outcome. Ew.” Another person added, “Lost respect for Hugh.”

A third commenter declared, “This is tacky on so many levels. He was disloyal and went about it disrespectfully. Point, period, blank!”

One critic called out Foster for allegedly stepping out on her then-spouse by writing, “Both are the same, he cheated on his wife, she cheated on her husband, birds of [a] feather flock together after all.”

In reaction to Furness supposedly tapping the like button on Lustig’s post, a woman commented, “Her way of not saying anything but yet speaking volumes. Or it could be a bunch of BS so Hugh and Sutton, your move.”

Jackman and Furness originally met while filming the Australian television show “Correlli” in 1995 and tied the knot in April 1996.

They have two adopted children: son Oscar Maximilian, who was born in May 2000, joined the family that same year and daughter Ava Eliot was adopted in 2005 after being born that July.

When two Aussies announced their separation last year the breakup appeared to be amicable.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the couple told People.

The joint statement continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee are amicably ending their marriage after 27 years: https://t.co/gm5kw3nWiU pic.twitter.com/yATjZkYtAA — People (@people) September 15, 2023

Jackman repeatedly shouted out Furness on social media during their marriage. For example, he expressed his love for the “Shame” actress on Feb. 14, 2023.

“Happy Valentine’s love. You light up the room wherever you go… your humor, generosity, wisdom, and spirit shines so bright. I celebrate you on our 28th Valentine’s together. I [love] you,” Jackman captioned the photo with his then-wife.

In April 2023, the “Deadpool & Wolverine” actor praised Furness for her laughter, spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, and loyalty in another celebratory Instagram post for their 27th wedding anniversary.

However, this year it’s unclear if he spent Valentine’s Day 2024 alone or with Sutton. But it appears social media users have caught on to all the juicy details of Jackman’s new relationship, prompting him to limit the comments on all his Instagram posts.