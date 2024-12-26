‘Who’s the Woman?’: Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Hugh Jackman Vacationing on a Yacht with Mystery Woman But Unsure If She’s New Girlfriend Sutton Foster

All eyes have been on Hugh Jackman and his former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, following whispers about their rumored affair. Because the two have never been photographed in a romantic setting together since the rumors began, fans and paparazzi are looking for any signs of confirmation of their relationship.

Most recently, “The Wolverine” actor has been vacationing in his homeland, Australia, and shared photos of his visit to Sydney on Dec. 21. In the photos, Jackman shows how he’s spending time away from work with photos of himself on a beach, enjoying some art, and on a yacht with his friend and personal trainer, Michael Ryan. While some fans simply enjoyed Jackman’s photos, nosier fans noticed a figure of a woman in the reflection from his sunglasses and wanted to know who it was.

Hugh Jackman caught overseas with a female-like figure reflected on his sunglasses. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Under the Instagram post, one fan commented, “Who’s the woman on your sunglasses?” Others praised the eagle-eyed fan, with one person saying, “You’ve got good eye spy skills!”

In the reflection of Jackman’s sunglasses a person in a wide-brim hat and striped shirt could be seen taking a photo of the actor. It’s not clear who the person is but many fans aren’t quick to believe it’s Jackman’s rumored new boo, Sutton Foster.

“It could be almost anyone but it’s not Sutton,” stated one commenter.

“it’s not Sutton if this is what you want to ask. She is at LA rn,” another person commented in response to the initial query.

One fan agreed that although the reflection may not be of Sutton, it could be a woman very dear to Jackman’s heart. “His daughter she n Oscar are in vacation with him,” they wrote.

While there’s still some question about the identity of the individual, it’s more than likely that Foster is not the anonymous individual. Since Jackman has been back in Australia on vacation, it is being reported that Sutton Foster is currently hard at work in Los Angeles for the stage production “Once Upon A Mattress,” which is being performed at the Ahmanson Theatre from Dec. 10 through Jan. 5. Foster was also recently spotted out in L.A. on Dec. 17 without her wedding ring.

Jackman and Foster have not confirmed or denied any rumors about their being together. The silence and lack of photos have speculators wondering if the relationship is real. The rumors began after the two starred in the Broadway play “The Music Man” together.

The show ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

In July 2022, Foster revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” how she and Jackman had gotten closer while doing their pre-show ritual.

“We hang out in my dressing room before every show and just catch up. Somehow we ended up sitting … maybe because my dressing room’s a mess, we sit on the carpet,” she said.

“We’ve become really good friends, and we just talk and catch up on our day,” she added.

“That’s been one of the best parts of the whole thing, that I’ve made this wonderful new friend.”