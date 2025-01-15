‘Run Kevin Run’: Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner’s Rumored Daily Chats After Aspen Getaway Ignite Dating Rumors

Are Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez becoming an item?

Rumors have begun swirling about the two actors just about one week after Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck.

On Jan. 13, a report claimed that Costner and Affleck’s ex-wife were seen mingling at a bar called Kemo Sabe during Lopez’s trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Kevin Costner reportedly sent Jennifer Lopez flowers are run-in during recent Aspen trip. (Photos by Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Gerald Matzka Exclusives/Getty Images)

After their hangout on Dec. 27, a source told OK! Magazine, “At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.”

As for the next steps for the two, the source claims, “Since then, they’ve been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks when their schedules line up.”

Apparently “The Bodyguard” star has some major qualities that the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer likes.

The source continued, “Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s [Lopez’s] looking for in her next man. He’s incredibly successful and he’s someone that commands a huge amount of respect in the industry and among all their peers. Having him on her arm would make a big statement – and it doesn’t hurt that Ben [Affleck] has always spoken very highly of Kevin.”

Lopez and Costner’s hangout took place during place during her recent trip, where she took a few snaps of her in a black bikini and a cowboy hat.

Jennifer Lopez catches heat after sharing new bikini pics. (Photos: @jlo/Instagram)

Fans responded to the report of Costner and JLo’s potential relationship on OK! Magazine’s Instagram post.

Several wrote, “Run Kevin run,” and “Run Kevin. You are wayyyyy to good for her.”

A third said, “Kevin you have better taste than her…. You need someone that was Whitney Houston caliber!!!!! Not her.”

growing up and realizing that Whitney Houston was the love of Kevin Costner’s life is kind of crazy https://t.co/y8isIvB4Dk — 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖆𝖈𝖗𝖞𝖑𝖎𝖈 𝖋𝖊𝖒 🍒 (@thebaddiegalore) June 5, 2024

Some appear to be rooting for Lopez and Costner’s budding relationship writing, “I hope they get together and love each other like they both deserve! She’s gorgeous and he’s hot so???”

Another said, “Oh yeah go older, Kevin will care for you,” while one critic added, “Don’t do it Kevin run for your life.”

Referring to her divorce being finalized just weeks ago, one person told the mother of two, “Take a minute or a year to be single – just be with your beautiful family.”

JLo allegedly “loves how passionate Kevin is about making movies, and he’s also a musician,” according to the insider, who also claimed that Costner is “in awe of how incredibly fit and eternally young she is. She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number.”

Lopez has always been highly revered for her body since serving as a dancer on “In Living Color.” It’s even rumored that she requires her partners to stay in shape, but she may not be ready to dive headfirst into this potential romance with Costner.

“J.Lo isn’t ready to rush into anything right now but she does seem excited about the potential, and even if they wind up just connecting as friends, it’s still a massive ego boost to have him falling all over her like this,” said the inside source.

Costner on the other hand has had more time as a single man. After 20 years of marriage, he and his wife Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February of 2024. The journey to settlement was a rocky one with there being disagreements over child support, and Baumgartner leaving the family home. But they were eventually able to settle.

As for kids, Costner has a total of seven, three from his first marriage with Cindy Silva. He had one child with his former partner, Bridget Rooney. He shares his three youngest children, who are all teenagers, with his ex-wife Christine.

Lopez, on the flip side, has 16-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Aside from Affleck and Anthony, she has also been previously married to her former background dancer, Cris Judd and actor Ojani Noa.