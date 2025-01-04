‘Someone Is Thirsty’: Jennifer Lopez Slammed for Posing In a Skimpy Bikini In Aspen as Fans Urge Her to ‘Cover Up’

Jennifer Lopez is keeping it hot and sexy for her vacation months after filing for her fourth divorce.

After the recent trip to Aspen, Colorado, JLo posted up flicks to recap some fun moments during her getaway.

One of those moments, in the Jan. 2 Instagram post, showed a very fit Lopez rocking a black bikini, a cowboy hat and some fur boots. The top half of her face is hidden under the hat, which keeps the attention mostly on her body.

“We’ll be back Aspen,” she wrote in the caption under the post which included her thirst trap photo as well as clips of her dancing, skiing, hanging with her family, taking selfies, going out with friends, and decorating the Christmas tree.

While Lopez’s bikini pics were reposted by various media outlets, it appears some audiences were not so easily impressed with the “Hustlers” actress.

One person said in Extra TV’s repost of the photo said, “Who is wearing a bikini in Aspen, someone is thirsty.”

It’s not clear the exact date that she ended up in Aspen, but it appears that she may have spent her Christmas there. And, according to the Weather Underground website, temperatures in Aspen have been ranging from lower than 20 degrees to no higher than 50 in the past few days.

In typical hater fashion, someone else questioned the singer’s decision as a parent to wear such a revealing bathing suit. They said, “Why do you continue to show yourself. Why not cover up and try to be a mom. Are you that desperate for attention.”

Lopez will soon have two 17-year-old children as she and her ex-husband Marc Anthony welcomed their twins, Maximilian and Emme, in February 2008. However, they were not shown in the video.

Another critic of Lopez’s bikini mentioned Lopez’s estranged husband Ben Affleck, whom she is currently going through a divorce with. “Attention seeker and she needs to be spotlighted. That’s why Ben couldn’t stand her,” they said.

I am screaming, why did he slam the door like that ? 😂. Ben Affleck is tired 😂 pic.twitter.com/JA6MOkPeTs — B E A N Z The Gamer Dad(beanzgotgamez.bsky.social) (@BeanzGotGamez) May 10, 2023

Lopez and Affleck’s on again off again relationship has extended to over 20 years. They were once engaged back in 2002 but ended the engagement in 2004. Excessive media attention has been a notable conflict for the two and was cited as the reason behind the demise of their engagement in the early 2000s.

Affleck appeared in Lopez’s documentary “Greatest Love Story Never Told” earlier this year, and reflected on their first breakup.

He said, “When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life.”

“I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen I don’t think objected to it in the way I did. I very much did object to it.”

In the film, which was released six months before Lopez filed for divorce from Ben in August, he continued, “I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. And then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”

He said, “We’re just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

While it didn’t work out between Lopez and Affleck as lovers, they have been seen several times in the same space together after their split and seemingly plan to stay connected.