‘He Put Gayle in Her Place’: Actor Kevin Costner Snaps at Gayle King In Heated Moment Over ‘Yellowstone’ Drama

A resurfaced video has people shocked at Gayle King’s line of questioning… again.

In what became a testy exchange on “CBS Mornings,” actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner firmly shut down King’s persistent questioning about his departure from the hit series “Yellowstone.”

In June 2024, the 69-year-old actor officially announced his departure from “Yellowstone.”

But a week after sharing the news with his social media followers, Costner found himself uncomfortable when King attempted to probe into the rumored tensions between him and show creator Taylor Sheridan.

Kevin Costner Snaps at Gayle King Over ‘Yellowstone’ Drama in Heated Moment (Photo: @kevincostner/Instagram; Screenshot/CBS This Morning/YouTube)

The interview, which started on a positive note, quickly turned contentious as King pressed for details about behind-the-scenes conflicts.

The tension escalated when the journalist directly addressed the speculation about power dynamics between Costner and Sheridan, suggesting their “big egos” might be at play.

“People say this about the two of you both big egos. Both very powerful. Both at the top of their game and, that right now, maybe the two of you were playing a game of who’s is bigger. Do you see it that way?” King asked.

Costner’s response was straightforward: “I don’t.”

When King pushed further, asking, “Who’s this bigger, Kevin?” the actor maintained his composure, emphasizing his early commitment to the show.

“I loved the show before anybody,” he stated, noting, “It was Taylor and myself. The truth never changes. That love was really strong.”

Despite the mounting tension, Costner even expressed openness to returning to the series under the right circumstances.

“The idea of going back, I would do that in a second if I felt that it was… something that I could do, wanted to do. I would make it fit,” he revealed.

However, things went left again when King brought up rumors about Costner’s alleged demands regarding scheduling, compensation, and reduced filming days.

“But the characterization of you isn’t necessarily flattering,” she pressed. “You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money. If it’s not that hard, why can’t the two of you be able to work it out? People would love to see that.”

It was at this point that Costner firmly drew the line, delivering the memorable rebuke, “It’s not therapy, Gayle. We’re not going to discuss this on the show.”

When King attempted to lighten the moment by claiming, “I’m a good therapist,” the “Hidden Figures” star remained professional but resolute as he defended his professional record. “I’ve conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way. I’ve never missed any obligations in my entire career,” he explained.

King then decided to change the subject from work to talking to Costner about his personal life and divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner. Together, they shared three kids: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace.

The “Bodyguard” actor responded candidly, “That’s a crushing moment, yeah, it’s powerful it hurt but I go forward. I have no choice. My children are looking at me, so I can’t wilt like a daisy.”

The exchange resonated with viewers, many of whom took to YouTube to comment on the interview.

“He handled it like a gentleman,” one viewer praised, while another noted, “He was more polite to her than I would have been. Some of her questions are inane and plus she interrupts and talks over him. I’m glad he pushed back.”

Others were equally supportive, “I love Kevin! I’m glad he put Gayle in her place. Back up lady,” “I can’t stand her interviewing style. Glad he clapped back,” and “This isn’t a therapy session I agree!”

Costner initially addressed his departure from “Yellowstone” in an Instagram video in June 2024. He said, “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue season 5B or into the future. It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it.”

He concluded the post by looking ahead to his future projects, adding, “I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

King’s interview, while tense, ultimately highlighted Costner’s professional approach to handling difficult questions while maintaining boundaries about discussing sensitive behind-the-scenes matters in public forums.

It also showed the world again, that King isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions — even if it might backfire.