‘A Sight I Wouldn’t Want To See’: Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori’s Bizarre ‘Fetish’ for Naked Couples Therapy Sessions Exposed

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori may have a problem … with clothes.

The couple reportedly have been ditching their garments during their marriage counseling sessions. A source told Radar Online, “He and Bianca have started doing naked therapy. Apparently, they feel more liberated and can totally bare their souls when they’re undressed.”

This may not come as a surprise, considering that Censori is usually spotted wearing little to no clothing during her outings with West. She’s been photographed in some of the most obscene outfits, such as transparent tights and no top while holding a pillow to cover up or a bra and panties with a simple coat. She’s also gone pantless, wearing nothing but a black leather bodysuit.

This is all with a fully-clothed West is by her side wearing jeans, sweatshirts, and jackets.



Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori Push the Envelope with Nude Counseling Sessions (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)



But what people apparently don’t know is that West allegedly likes being nude as well, which is not as obvious considering that he is usually heavily clothed when he and Censori step out.

The source continued to tell Radar, “People assume that it’s just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Kanye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff.”

“Kanye loves being naked; he has this huge exhibitionist side – it’s actually a shock to a lot of people in his world that he covers up so much when he’s out in public because the rest of the time, he hardly wears clothes.”

Fans reacted with suspicion and disinterest. One person said on a Jasmine Brand post, “Cult Vibes period,” and “We still haven’t normalized TMI yet,”

“That’s a sight I wouldn’t want to see,” wrote a third person on Mirror US’s Facebook page.

But this method of baring it all to reach your true self is apparently not a new practice for the “Gold Digger” rapper. In 2018, it was reported by Heat World that he and his wife-at-the-time, Kim Kardashian, were doing nude therapy to work on their marriage … and — get this — it was the Skims founder’s idea.

“It was Kim’s idea,” the source told Heat World, “She made the point that they’ve always communicated better when their clothes are off. As ridiculous as it sounds, they both agree that being naked loosens their inhibitions and puts them on the same level.”

With the rumors of separation and divorce, West is seemingly taking a page out of his former wife’s book and using naked therapy to strengthen his relationship with Censori.