‘I Gave Her Exactly What She Want’: Steve Harvey Says Wife Marjorie’s ‘Soft Ultimatum’ to Make Him Commit May Be Woman’s Key to Marriage 

Hate it or love it, Steve Harvey is going to dish relationship advice to anyone seeking his thoughts on matters of the heart.

The comedian, who has exchanged vows three times, is currently married to wife Marjorie Harvey. So it’s safe to say he considers himself, to some extent, a well of knowledge on the topic of marriage.

In a resurfaced clip of his eponymous Facebook Watch show, the “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” author did just that when a young lady sought advice on whether or not she was too invested in her long-term relationship.

Steve Harvey’s advice for woman to use Marjorie Harvey’s “soft ultimatum” for relationships resurfaces months after celebrity couple’s alleged marital turmoil. (Photo: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram; Steve Harvey TV/YouTube)

Samaiyah, 25, explained in the clip from Feb. 2020 that after dating her boyfriend for nine years, she was ready for marriage. Her beau, on the other hand, was focused on creating financial security, not on saying “I do.”

When asked if he had any thoughts about marriage, Samaiyah said her high school sweetheart gave her, “This really harsh and dry answer. ‘No.’” She said he was, however, open to them putting down roots by way of purchasing a home together. “That’s just backwards to me,” Samaiyah said.

After hearing her out, Harvey first told her, “You have every right to want the things that you want. Its nothing wrong with what you want.”

His advice, however, took a turn when he suggested that the young lady consider a tactic that would shock her boyfriend to his core.

The comedian told her, “I don’t know if you’re up to this, but sometimes I tell women you have to issue a soft ultimatum. Sometimes you just have to say, ‘Look, listen, I love you. You’re the man of my dreams, everything I’ve ever wanted, so here’s what I want to feel whole and complete. And when you’re ready to make that type of commitment and that move, call me and let me know. In the meantime, I’m just gon’ do me.”

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie, has addressed rumors that she cheated on Steve harvey.



Hours earlier, Steve angrily set the record straight about the subject while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday.



Any Thoughts????#SteveHarvey #Marjorie #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/IAVndfppdz — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 28, 2023

Harvey admitted, “Sometimes we need a little nudge. … We men, this is how we operate. We don’t do anything for no reason. Nothing.”

The “Family Feud” host proclaimed that the same move was used by his wife Marjorie Harvey when they first began dating. Recalling that time, he said, “Marjorie did it to me. I’ve had it done to me. I’m telling you what works.”

Moreover, he stated, “If you the chick of his dreams like I think you are, like she was to me, and she walked out of my apartment one night with her roller bag, heard me talking on the phone to another girl when we had just started talking, and I was just trying to peel them off slowly.”

Marjorie allegedly told him, “‘Until you peel them off, I love you, Steve, but I’m going to Memphis, and when you ready for what I want — you have every right, you just got divorced— so if you not ready for me, it’s OK. I’ll be in Memphis.”

The “Kings of Comedy” star claimed he snapped his flip phone in that very moment, and the following day he went and got a new one with a new number.

“Told her it would never happen again,” Harvey said. “Ain’t no more contacting me. Shut it down. I gave her exactly what she want. A year later, we was married.”

In the video’s comments, one man said, “Steve giving up to much game.” But countless others agreed that the woman was being used as a “placeholder” in the young man’s life.

Someone else criticized Steve’s advice when they typed, “He does not need a nudge. He does not want her.”

When a fan commented, “Steve and Marjorie are true soulmates. They have raised a beautiful family!” It prompted another person to ask, “Didn’t they separate?”

The couple who wed in 2007 celebrated their 17th anniversary in June, months into rumors that their marriage was on the rocks. Last year, the former Miss Universe host said there was no truth to the misleading headlines claiming that Majorie had cheated, that she was a gold digger, or that they were in a rough patch.

Both of Harvey’s first marriages to Marcia Harvey and Mary Lee Harvey ended due to alleged infidelity on his part. Marjorie has also been married twice before but the details around those relationships have been scarce.