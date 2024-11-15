‘Bout to Cause a Family Feud at Home’: Fans Catch Steve Harvey Red-Handed Staring Down a ‘Family Feud’ Contestant’s Mesmerizing BBL

Steve Harvey might be married, but he’s still a man with eyes.

The comedian and game show host was recently caught staring down a woman’s derriere by a “Family Feud” fan.

In the TikTok video posted on Nov. 15, Harvey is seen dishing out high-fives to a family as they celebrate the conclusion of the show. However, fans can’t help but notice the veteran host doubles back to one woman in particular, then returns to give her a high-five a third time.

The woman was wearing an emerald green two-piece pants set, which revealed her voluptuous backside. It appears in the clip that even Harvey took a quick moment to marvel at her body.

After giving her the third high five, the comedian turns around and widens his eyes as he looks at the audience. In the background of the recording TikTok video, you can hear the social media user cracking up after seeing Harvey’s facial expression, saying, “Steve know about it.”

Steve Harvey caught staring at a Family Feud contestants BBL. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The TikToker later zoomed in on their television screen, focusing on the contestant. “That girl done came on ‘Family Feud’ with a whole BBL,” they said. “Steve been looking crazy. Look at him. Boy, Steve a freak.”

The video gained a lot of traction, garnering over 44,000 likes and over 1900 comments.

One commenter said, “Blew by the whole family to high 5 her 3 times.”

Someone else joked, “he was so stuck he didn’t even notice the first lady trying to high five him! Wow.”

Another person wrote, “Steve bout to cause a family feud at home,” hinting that the 67-year-old’s reaction to the female contestant’s curves might not sit well with his wife of almost 17 years, Marjorie Harvey.

Steve and Marjorie were officially wed in 2007 but had met years prior at one of his comedy shows in 1987.

He saw her in the crowd and told Good Housekeeping, “The very first thing I said to Marjorie was, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I’m going to marry you one day.’ That was the beginning.”

The problem was Steve was already married to someone else, his first wife, Marcia Harvey. When that ended in 1994, he married his second wife, Mary Lee Harvey, from 1996 to 2005.

In that time, Marjorie, too, had been married twice. Once to Jim Townsend and then to Darnell Woods.

Steve and Marjorie reconnected in 2005 and said “I do” about two years later, blending their family, which included seven children total that came from their previous marriages. Steve and Marjorie have no biological children together.

As of recently, the couple has been a little less open to sharing photos and pictures of themselves together on social media, as it’s led them to getting a lot of scrutiny. Followers have begun to make accusations against Marjorie with claims of her being a homewrecker to Steve’s first marriage with Marcia.

He addressed the rumors in September of 2023 on his radio show, saying, “The woman I married is a good woman. She’s the best thing to ever happen to me. She’s God-fearing, she’s loyal, she’s faithful, and she’s a kind and loving person. I don’t care what nobody say. And y’all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t. She was nowhere around that.”

“I got divorced in 2005,” Steve Harvey continued. “My marriage was over when the ‘Kings of Comedy’ was out. Y’all ain’t know that though, did you? It was over then. It wasn’t worth a quarter then. It took us this long to get to the divorce, that’s when the official paperwork came out.”