‘Steve Is Oblivious’: Steve Harvey’s Advice for Avoiding Relationship ‘Red Flags’ Backfires as Fans Bring Up Marjorie’s Alleged Cheating Scandal

Fans of Steve Harvey may want to take his advice with a grain of salt. The popular host has plenty of hot takes on relationships to share with others, but does he apply those words of wisdom regarding matters of the heart to his own life?

A look back at the guidance he gave an audience member on his former Facebook Watch show “Steve” has one skeptic thinking otherwise. In the clip reshared on YouTube on Nov. 6, the entertainer, 67, attempted to untangle a woman’s international love story that her family seemed to think was too good to be true.

During a Q&A portion of the show, the business owner said she met a 32-year-old Jamaican lover on the last day of her two-week vacation to the island. A year had flown by without them missing a day of communicating, but there was one issue — the musician had been unable to get a visa to visit her.

As a result, she had flown back and forth to spend time with him seven times. Her burning question to Steve was if she should continue dating the man. After hearing a portion of how the “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” moment unfolded, he boldly told her, “Listen, I been a man my whole life. I know the game inside out. You can’t fool me. I know what we do.”

Her admission that the man’s child and the mother both relocated to Florida raised eyebrows. Steve then boasted that he is an “expert storyteller” who can “piece a story together” but that he had a hunch about there being more to her beau’s travel challenges.

The “Family Feud” hosts told her, “Visiting is a passport. He ain’t coming here to work. He just coming here to visit. This is what’s called a red flag.” His response soon turned into a lesson for the women in the audience as he advised them, “Ladies, what I want’ y’all to stop doing is collecting red flags,” before pivoting back to the mother of two.

“Now, your family trying to tell you this could be a scam. I’m not saying it’s a scam, but I just want you to open up your mind to a couple of possibilities,” he added. After confirming that she was not only happy and cared about the man, the woman confessed that she also loved him, which seemed to soften Steve’s remaining advice.

“Right now, there’s nothing wrong. Now, if I were you, I would put in a couple of protective measures for myself,” he warned. “I think where you’re at is OK. Sometimes you gotta take a chance to find love. All your friends and family could be wrong.”

In the comments, one viewer wrote, “Run girl you run. Too many red flags.” Another commenter said, “Teller dah truth Steve.” A third reactor read, “No Steve wrong here suh.Its not easy getting a US visa its not just passport you need.He can be tricking her but he may not be tricking her either. She has to know.” But a critic had a far different perspective on the advice and instead made it a more personal matter for the comic.

They wrote, “No wonder Steve is oblivious to the story. Look at his wife. Banging right behind his back and nothing stick out for him there.” For the past year, there has been speculation that Marjorie Harvey, Steve’s third and current wife, had caused strife in their 17-year marriage. Rumors claimed the mother of three had an affair with one of her husband’s bodyguards and a personal chef.

The entertainer has vehemently denied the claims, saying that his “lady” has been the best thing that ever happened to him and that their relationship is stronger than ever. This summer, the couple even shared moments from their anniversary trip that dispelled some suspicions that a divorce was brewing.