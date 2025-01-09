Fans Tell Anthony Edwards to Get His ‘Child Support’ Money Ready After New Images of His Alleged Daughter Show Striking Resemblence

In the case of nearly 3-month-old Aubri’ Summers, Anthony Edwards … you might just be the father! At least that’s what fans are saying after model Ayesha Howard posted new photos of the baby girl she claims to share with the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

On Jan. 7. Howard shared two photos on her Instagram Story of her daughter sitting pretty in a pink Minnie Mouse onesie, rocking a hair bow and a smile.

Anthony Edwards is rumored to be the father of Howard’s second child, but those rumors have yet to be confirmed as they await a judge to rule on Edwards’ request for a DNA test.

Ayesha Howard shares new photos of her daughter whom she allegedly welcomed with Anthony Edwards (Photo: Instagram/ @little.ms.golden) (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

However, fans say there’s no DNA test necessary, claiming Summers’ physical features tell them all they need to know.

The Shade Room reposted the photos of the infant, to which one person commented, “Anthony Edwards can’t fix his mouth to deny this baby my gawd.”

Someone else chimed in, stating, “Couldn’t deny the baby if he tried omg.”

A third person quipped, “Buddy might as well gon and Zelle her-her back child support payments now.”

Edwards, who is 23 years old, filed a paternity petition for genetic testing with a Georgia court in September and again in October, the day after the child was born on Oct. 14.

According to Page Six, the documents state, “If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity.”

Both Howard and Edwards have children from other relationships. Howard, who is a 38-year-old influencer, is the mother of 9-year-old Jason Jones, whom she shares with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. As for Edwards, he has his own little version of a Brady Bunch.

Edwards has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, since 2020. But in their four years together, he had not been totally faithful. In 2023, he welcomed his first child with another woman named Daja. Together, they had their daughter Aris.

Then, just one month later, a woman named Ally D gave birth to her and Edwards’ son Amir.

His actual girlfriend, Jackson, announced her pregnancy months later and gave birth to their daughter, Aislynn, in March. Jackson also has a son named Krue Karter, with rapper Chief Keef, whom they had in 2014.

If the DNA test confirms it, Howard will be Edwards’ fourth and most recent child’s mother.