NBA Star Anthony Edwards Says He Was Caught In the ‘Heat of The Moment’ After IG Model Exposes Their Texts Revealing He Impregnated Her and Offered $100,000 Payoff

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has broken his silence as alleged private messages between him and Instagram model Paige Jordae exposed him for trying to coerce her into having an abortion.

The back and forth between the 22-year-old University of Georgia alum was blasted to the world when Jordae shared the images in her Instagram Story on Dec. 17. She also revealed screenshots of a purported pending wire transfer for $100,000 from late November.

NBA superstar Anthony Edwards issues statement supporting women’s empowerment after being exposed for telling side chick Paige Jordae to get an abortion. (Photos: @therealanthonyedwards/Instagram, @dreampaige/Instagram)

Among the texts is a photo the influencer shared of a positive pregnancy test and Edwards allegedly telling her, “Hell Nawl can’t do dis,” “Get a abortion lol” and “Man you can’t force a kid in da world.”

After claiming she underwent an abortion two years prior and did not feel comfortable terminating another pregnancy, Edwards allegedly offered financial help and requested she send video confirmation of taking the abortion pill. The 2020 NBA No. 1 draft pick has faced a battery of insults on social media from people whingeing in on the messy situation.

Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson got all that money and fame and they are out there risking it all for the thirstiest looking BBL Instagram models.



Those women are waiting for their moment. Gotta be careful who you lay with if you want to avoid drama. — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) December 18, 2023

“Crazy how these rich men don’t think to protect themselves from creating these children they don’t claim to want,” posted one person.

Others made mention that news of a possible child surfaced days after his longtime girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, may also be expecting their first child. “Lmaooo he wanted a baby just not with her. Yall gotta cheat and WRAPT IT UP. save you some money later,” read a second post.

On Monday, Dec. 18, Edwards released the following statement on Twitter: “I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

Jordae, seeing the onslaught of discourses about her and the player’s conundrum, explained in an IG Story post, “I’ve never once ran to the internet about NO ONE I tried over and over to handle this privately and my efforts were ignored. I’ve been lied to and manipulated by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing and takes no accountability for anything.”

Months prior to the pregnancy scandal, Edwards had a lot to say as fellow NBA player Zion Williamson found himself publicly skewered by a woman alleging they had an affair around the time his girlfriend revealed her pregnancy.

The Timberwolves starter implied that he would never fall victim to a women looking for a “come up” and that he was committed to Robel.