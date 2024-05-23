Who’s Mad?: Anthony Edwards’ Girlfriend Was the Real MVP After Her Outfit Choice Goes Viral at NBA Playoff Game

Anthony Edwards is quickly ascending toward NBA superstar status, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals. However, prior to the T’Wolves heading to the Western Conference finals, Edwards’ girlfriend Shannon (who also goes by Jeanine Robel) turned some heads when she arrived for Game 7 at Ball Arena wearing a custom T-shirt.

The Edwards-themed shirt featured an image of her two-time NBA All-Star boyfriend’s viral dunk over John Collins. Edward posterized the Utah Jazz forward during a regular season game on March 18.

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Shannon deserves an award for the looks she features next to her NBA All-Star boyfriend, fans say. (Photo: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

The expression “H—s Mad” was written near the top of the tee.

“In [Ant] we trust !” Shannon captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing the T-shirt from inside the arena in a post on May 18.

In late February, Shannon shared a video of her baby shower. Edwards and several of his teammates attended the event. Edwards and Robel went on to welcome their daughter in March. Edwards skipped the second half of a game to make it to the hospital in time for his daughter’s birth.

Shannon also shares a son, Krue, with rapper Chief Keef.

“The transition from Chief keef baby momma to NBA wife is inspirational,” one person wrote on X.

In November 2020, Edwards told ESPN he took notice of Krue’s natural athletic ability at an early age. In 2022, Krue won a youth football championship and his mom shared how proud she was of her son’s accomplishment.

“WOW what a accomplishment of many more to come, #1 in your league [and] you was apart of that greatness,” Shannon wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m so proud of you KrüeKrüe I love you before I met you [and] I’ll always love you unconditionally until my last [breath].”

Others pointed out the apparent age difference between Edwards, 22, and Shannon, whose age is unclear.

Ants girl wearing a shirt that says ‘Hoes Mad’ with Ant dunking on Collins on it 💀 pic.twitter.com/XWgVaHGF4o — 🇦🇺 | 🐺 (@HoodieNaz_) May 17, 2024

“I thought she was his mom,” another person said.

That gotta be his mama or auntie unless he got a cougar!” another X account said.

After the T’Wolves 98-90 win over the Nuggets on May 19, Shannon posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing her and reality television star Jordyn Woods celebrating. Woods is Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend. Edwards and Towns were sitting for a postgame press conference in the background of the video.

Edwards averaged 27.7 points per game in the conference semifinal games against the Nuggets. Towns put up 18.6 per game.