‘Lookin Just Like Her Daddy’: Fans Get Shocking First Look at Anthony Edwards’ Alleged Daughter with Lil Baby’s Ex and Say No DNA Test Needed

The world may have been introduced to the newest child of 23-year-old NBA player Anthony “Ant-Man” Edwards.

Ayesha “Little Miss Golden” Howard, 38, debuted her newborn in a social media post on Nov. 14. The baby girl is named Aubri’ Summers. It is unclear if Summers is the child’s middle or last name, but if it is the latter, this could raise questions as to why she doesn’t carry the name of her mother or alleged father.

“You are officially one month old. Today makes 30 beautiful sleepless nights and a lifetime to go,” Howard wrote in her Instagram caption.

On Oct. 15, one day after the child’s birth, Edwards petitioned a Georgia court to determine if he was the father of Howard’s daughter.

Edwards originally filed a paternity lawsuit in September before Aubri’ was born. He returned to court the following month to request DNA testing by a neutral and licensed laboratory.

“If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity,” read legal documents filed by the Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

On Oct. 22, seven days after Edwards sought more legal clarity on the paternity issue, Howard shared pregnant photos on her Instagram page. She did not reveal the baby’s father at that time.

After Howard uploaded pictures of Aubri online, other social media users reacted to the images of the baby swaddled in a blanket. Many of the comments suggested Edwards was definitely the dad.

“She got her daddy’s whole face OMG!” one person wrote in The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram comment section. A second person joked, “Lookin just like her daddy.”

Someone else commented, “Whew! His genes are so strong. A DNA test was never needed.” A like-minded commenter added, “Cancel the DNA test.”

Additionally, people mentioned the 15-year age gap between Howard and Edwards. For instance, a comment read, “She [is] 38 and a mistress to a 23-year-old.”

Another fan posted, “N—- just turned 23 and just had like 3-4 kids, all different mothers, in 1 year. I know [you’re] rich, but damn n—- , take it easy. They will make you broke real quick, kid.”

Edwards is currently dating his “Starting 5” docuseries co-star, Shannon Jackson. Their daughter, Aislynn, was born on March 2, 2024.

Jackson attended a Timberwolves home game with Aislynn on Oct. 26. The internet personality wore a diamond “Ant” necklace while sitting courtside.

Those Instagram pictures of Shannon and Aislynn emerged five days after Howard’s pregnancy photos landed on Instagram.

Jackson also gave birth to a son, Krue, from a previous relationship with Chicago rapper Keith “Chief Keef” Cozart.

Howard is connected to a hip-hop star too. The self-described brand ambassador has a son with Atlanta-based rapper Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones.

Jason was born on Sept. 9, 2015. In 2020, news broke of a legal dispute between Howard and Lil Baby over child support.

At one point, she called the “My Dawg” hitmaker “pathetic” for only giving her $2000 a month to help take care of Jason.

There is another factor associated with the twisted branches on the family tree involving Howard, Lil Baby, and Ant-Man.

The Grammy-winning recording artist and the Olympic gold medal-winning basketball player both grew up in the Oakland City neighborhood of Atlanta.

Baby has performed at Ant-Man’s AE5 basketball camp. Edwards also confirmed they celebrated together in Las Vegas when the pro baller signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Timberwolves in 2023.

In addition to being the father of Jackson’s daughter and possibly the father of Howard’s daughter, Edwards allegedly has a son with a woman known as Ally D.

The boy is likely named Amir. He was reportedly born three months before Jackson and Edwards’ daughter Aislyn.

“Our son [is] 8 months… Kids were not born [at] the same time just a few months apart. One little girl in September then our son [in] October then he just had one,” Ally D claimed in July.

Rumors also suggested a woman named Daja gave birth to Ant-Man’s first daughter, Aris, in Sept. 2023. Plus, OnlyFans model Paige Jordan said she was paid $100,000 to abort a pregnancy by the two-time NBA All-Star.

After Jordan released an alleged text message exchange between herself and Edwards that showed him trying to coerce her into getting an abortion, he addressed the matter in a message posted on X.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards tweeted.

The first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft continued, “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them.”

Edwards has not spoken publicly about the pending paternity situation with Howard. Little Miss Golden has not confirmed the father of 1-month-old Aubri’ either.

However, Howard has threatened to sue a doctor’s office for supposedly leaking information about her pregnancy. She recently wrote on her Instagram Story, “I’m also pushing whatever jail time that comes with the violation.”