‘Why Y’all Harassing Him at His Job?’: Anthony Edwards Taunted at Game as Crowd Yells ‘Child Support’ Following Claims He Paid $1M for Daughter with Ayesha Howard

NBA player Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, April 10.

During the game, Edwards made it to the free throw line, where fans in the city’s FedEx Forum began chanting “child support,” referencing his family court battle with social media influencer Ayesha “Little Ms. Golden” Howard.

Anthony Edwards (L) fathered a daughter named Aubri Summers Howard (C) with his ex Ayesha Howard (R). (Photos: Theanthonyedwards_/Instagram; Little.ms.golden/Instagram.)

Despite the taunting, Edwards laughed off the heckling and knocked down the free throw. He racked up 44 points during the Timberwolves 141-125 victory, sinking seven three-pointers and adding five rebounds and three assists, proving it will take more than gibes to get under his skin.

Several social media accounts shared the clip of the 23-year-old player reacting to the jeers from the crowd.

“He never gave a damn,” said one fan on The Shade Room regarding Edwards’ nonchalant reaction to the situation on and off the court.

Another shared the same sentiment. “That man, don’t give a f**k! He finna dunk n stick his tounge out and go home and play nba2k.”

One commenter asked, “Why Y’all harassing him at his job?”

“Embarrassing and childish,” noted a fourth person. “I couldn’t even feel comfortable partaking in this – mind you, this HIS life.”

After being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2020 NBA draft, Edwards has signed two contracts worth $288,894,257. His 2024-2025 salary alone tops $41 million.

One social media user tried to point out an error in the crowd’s taunting by referring to a debunked rumor that Edwards did pay the child support all at once: “He has more money than everyone out that yelling ‘child support.’ Are yall dumb? He took care of her for 18years. He paid in full tf.”

“He never wanted that baby for the 50-year-old lady anyway why wouldn’t he laugh I would too,” declared this follower, taking a shot at Howard’s age and the alleged 15-year age difference between her and the basketball player.

Howard previously admitted that she is under the age of 38 despite previous reports.

The overzealous taunts stem from the ongoing legal disputes involving Edwards’ and Howard’s 6-month-old daughter, Aubri Summer Howard. Social media was privy to the paternity issues between the two, which began before Aubri’s birth in October 2024.

Howard shared images of purported text conversations between her and Edwards where he directed her to discontinue her pregnancy and insisted that he would not be helping her care for the child.

A paternity test taken in December determined that Edwards was the father.

Edwards has subsequently affirmed to the courts that he desires no connection to Howard and the child by filing a motion to release himself of any custody and visitation rights.

Within the motion, Edwards requested his only attachment to the child be through financial obligations.

“I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature,” the motion stated.

The next shocker in the brutal battle was the rumor that Edwards prepaid $1,080,000 in child support to cover 18 years of payments upfront — a claim Howard has publicly denied.

She provided a statement to The Shade Room regarding the alleged arrangement.

“There are no court documents, motions or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms.”