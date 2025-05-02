‘Tell Him Keep Your Name Out His Mouth MO!’: Anthony Edwards’ Wild Joke About Morris Chestnut’s Death Triggers the Actor — and He Fires Back with the Perfect Clapback

Anthony Edwards’ ruthless comment about Morris Chestnut has the actor in his feelings.

“The Best Man” star posted a video of himself watching Anthony Edwards name-drop him as the player took a victory lap outside in Los Angeles.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player was celebrating his team’s win over the Lakers on Wednesday, April 30, when he began taunting the team by making a quick reference to Chestnut’s role in the classic movie, “Boys in the Hood.”

Anthony Edwards triggers Morris Chestnut by mocking his death to taunt the Lakers. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: @morrischestnutofficial/Instagram)

In the May 1 clip, Edwards walks with a group of people around him while having some back-and-forth banter with a man next to him.

“Good guy don’t die in this movie. Aye, Morris Chestnut died in this movie,” the NBA star said while dapping up the unknown man.

Within hours, Chestnut appeared to have caught wind of Edward’s reference, by sharing an Instagram video of him with a puzzled look on his face. He then looks into the camera and says, “I think I just caught a stray. Did I catch a stray?”

The 56-year-old’s repost of Edwards’ video didn’t include the first part where the shooting guard appeared to the Lakers.

It starts with Edwards saying, “I’m walking. I’m minding my business, man. How y’all gon’ be f-cking with me I just sent y’all n-ggas home?” Turning to the man next to him off-camera, he asked, “Aye, how they gon do that?”

The man responds, “They been talking sh-t,” to which Edwards agreed, stating, “Man, they been talking sh-t all week.”

Anthony Edwards takes a victory lap outside Crypto Arena after eliminating the Lakers



“They said ‘Lakers in 5,’ and when we was up 3-1, they said ‘Lakers in 7.’ Go to hell today… Good guys don’t die in this movie, Morris Chestnut died in this movie” 😅



pic.twitter.com/pmkEInWPBK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 1, 2025

“What they say?” yells another man before Edwards uses former NFL player Shannon Sharpe’s quote which Sharpe has popularized due to his love for the Lakers. In a teasing tone, Edwards quips, “‘Lakers in 5.’”

He added, “And then, look, when we was up 3-1, they said, ‘Lakers in 7.’ Go to hell today.”

Chestnut played Ricky in the 1991 film “Boys in the Hood,” where Ricky’s tragic death occurs. Much like the rivalry tensions seen in Wednesday night’s NBA game, Ricky, played by Chestnut, is killed in a drive-by shooting after his half-brother, Doughboy (played by Ice Cube), faces off with a rival gang in Los Angeles.

Fans caught the reference, and how Chestnut cleverly used the comment about catching a stray after getting caught in the crossfire between the Timberwolves and the Lakers by Edwards.

One person said, “Caught a Stray” was a brilliant double entendre—well done, Ricky!”

Meanwhile, others, who were blinded by Chestnut’s good looks, playfully went into defense mode.

One said, “The Nerve!! There will be Absolutely No Morris Chestnut stray nor slander!!!”

A second wrote, “Hold up!!! You got the wrong Morris Chestnut,” as a third bluntly said, “Tell Him Keep Your Name Out His Mouth MO!”

The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 103-96 in Wednesday night’s game, securing their fourth victory over the team in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, with just one loss. This win sends Minnesota to the Western Conference semifinals. The outcome of the upcoming game between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, with the Warriors currently leading 3-2, will determine which team the Timberwolves face in the second round.