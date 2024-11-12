‘Sis Is About to Receive a Pay Out’: Mom of Anthony Edwards’ Love Child Threatens to Slap Hospital with Lawsuit for Leaking Shocking Pregnancy News as NBA Star Awaits Paternity Results

Social media bombshell Ayesha Howard is the mother of two children: one child with rapper Lil Baby and a newborn daughter, who she claims is by NBA star Anthony “Ant-Man” Edwards.

Over the last month, Howard, who goes by Little.Ms.Golden on Instagram, has stirred up headlines with a paternity case involving the Minnesota Timberwolves player, as he seeks confirmation he is the father of her newborn.

Now, the 38-year-old influencer is taking things further, announcing her intentions to sue a hospital for allegedly leaking details about her pregnancy and birth to the public.

In an Instagram Story shared with her 629K followers, Howard invited questions from her fans, prompting one to ask, “Are you suing the doctors office for telling the internet about your pregnancy?”

She responded confidently, “Yes! I’m also pushing whatever jail time that comes with the violation.”

The post was subsequently picked up by MyMixtapez and tweeted out on X. The hip-hop site’s followers weighed in with some speculating about a potential financial windfall for Howard.

One tweet asserted, “The HIPPA minimum fine is $250,000… Sis is about to receive a pay out! She can easily sue the nursing and physician staff, the EHR system, etc.”

When someone asked if a hospital actually leaked it, the same person replied, “Yeah, she said that she and he didn’t release the information. I know people don’t like her but releasing peoples information is crazy.”

Another follower supported the notion of a payout, remarking, “Lmao they about to lose their license.”

Meanwhile, some were skeptical about the situation, with one user humorously suggesting that Howard might have submitted the question herself. Others suggested that Howard’s claim was false, stating that they were informed of the pregnancy after it was reported that Anthony Edwards had taken Howard to court.

Edwards, 23, is currently taking Howard to court to determine the child’s paternity.

The baller, who is 15 years her junior, filed a petition for paternity and child support in Georgia in September, requesting genetic testing to confirm whether he is the father.

According to court documents seen by Page Six, “If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity.”

However, Ayesha Howard claims that information about her pregnancy had leaked online well before Page Six’s report.

In a comment left on Its Onsite‘s Instagram page, Howard attempted to clear speculation.

“Someone from the clinic i attended wrote a blog confirming that I attended their clinic for my prenatal care and confirmed my pregnancy before I could even tell my mom that I was expecting my second child,” Howard wrote on Nov. 11. “The office employee also confirmed my due date and the gender of my child before my sister could gather my family for a gender reveal! I literally found out what I was having through a blog! This hippa violation was done very early on in my pregnancy!”

Several commenters shared that they had seen rumors of Howard’s pregnancy appear on the Instagram blog @urfavsbeforeig long before the news of Edwards’ paternity suit hit mainstream media.

“Urfavs before ig was been saying she pregnant idk bout the gender and allat tho,” one comment read.

Another person stated, “An employee where she went at took a picture of her & inboxed it to urfavsbeforeig. Idk about the gender but they def exposed her.”

A third person agreed, adding, “It was out, and the employee kind of acknowledged being an employee… Just didn’t know who the father was. They thought it was the football player she used to deal with.”

A fourth commenter called out Howard’s order of events.

“Ayesha is lying. The very first time someone reported to a blog that she was pregnant was because they saw her at her niece’s graduation,” they wrote. “Next, it was another patient that saw her. It was also rumored that she was having a boy so nobody really knew the gender. She’s not getting anything because there was no hipaa violation. She did have a gender reveal, but Alexia didn’t post it. Her mom, Gina, also knew that she was pregnant as soon as Ayesha knew. She really sitting on this app lying to yall.”

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protects patients’ health information and gives them control over who can access it. Generally, health care providers and record keepers may not share this information without the patient’s written permission.

According to the American Medical Association, breaking these rules can result in fines of up to $50,000 and up to 1 year in jail. If someone uses false information to get access, the penalty can go up to $100,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.

A status conference for Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard’s paternity case is scheduled for Nov. 13.

If the DNA test confirms Edwards as the father, this will mark his second daughter; he already shares one with his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson.

The couple recently welcomed their daughter, Aislynn, on March 2, 2024, and starred together in the Netflix docuseries “Starting 5.”

Ayesha Howard recently revealed the birth of a baby girl, her second child, on Oct. 14.

However, Edwards’ paternity situation doesn’t end there.

Rumors suggest he may have two other children: a boy reportedly named Amir, born three months before Aislynn, and a woman named Ally D, who has publicly called him out, labeling him an absentee father.

Another rumor involves a baby girl named Aris, allegedly born in September 2023 to a woman named Daja. Nicknamed “Little Miss Perfect,” Daja posted about the little girl’s first birthday on Oct. 1 on social media.

As the Nov. 13 court date approaches, all eyes remain on Howard and Edwards to see whether the court proceedings will confirm Edwards as the father of Howard’s child.

Meanwhile, Howard’s hospital lawsuit could set a precedent, drawing attention to patient privacy rights and hospital accountability in the age of social media.

For now, the social media world is left to speculate about the outcome of these tangled personal and legal battles. As one follower wrote, “That’s a HIPPA violation, I hope she wins.”

Whether or not Howard prevails in court, this drama underscores the challenges of navigating privacy and parenthood in the public eye.