‘Run the Other Way’: Bow Wow Warned After Going Public with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece as Fans Say ‘the Apple Don’t Fall Too Far’ from the Family Tree

Despite previously claiming that he doesn’t want to date, Bow Wow might be a taken man.

On Jan. 3, the rapper-turned-actor posted a quick photo of himself in the car with a woman from one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

Bow appears to be dating a woman named Jade Pinkett, who shared more from their date night on her Instagram Story. Accompanied with the photo, he added Outkast’s 2000 hit song “So Fresh, So Clean.”

Bow Wow causes chaos on the internet after being seen posted up with Jada Pinkett-Smith’s niece. (Photos by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

In her story, Jade, 31, uploaded a photo with the two of them in the car again but this time Bow Wow struck a pose by throwing up the peace sign.

It’s not clear when the two met or the true nature of their relationship, but according to her caption, it seems they have been dating for a couple of years. “New Years, YR 2 For the books,” she wrote.

With everyone curious about who Jade was, she was soon identified to be none other than Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece.

Bow Wow goes public with his girlfriend of two years, Jade Pinkett. (Photos: @shadmoss/Instagram; @chinkylilthang/Instagram)

Her father, Caleeb Pinkett, is the “Set It Off” star’s brother and also a film producer. Jade’s mother, Patricia “Trish” Pinkett, is also her manager, and the owner of a beaded jewelry company called Beads of Divine Light. She’s also the co-founder of a tooth gem company called Just A Lil Bling.

Trisha filed for divorce from Caleb in 2023 after being separated for three years. The pair dated for four years before getting married in 2006.

As for siblings, Jade has a 25-year-old brother named Jah Pinkett and a 12-year-old sister named Caila. According to her Instagram, Jade identifies as Black and Korean and is a pro-dancer, a model, and a content creator.

Upon news that Jade was dating the “Let Me Hold You” rapper, fans began to warn him about dating someone who was related to Jada Pinkett Smith.

Many have deemed the “Matrix” star as the problematic person in her marriage to Will Smith after admitting in 2020 to her romantic entanglement with August Alsina, paired with her embarrassing statements about their union, such as initially not wanting to marry the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

One person on The Shade Room’s post said, “She’s so cute but anything associated with Jada Pinkett I would runnnnn the other way.”

A second person wrote, “Jada’s a pistol and the apple don’t fall to far.”

Someone joked, “New Year’s entanglement huh boward.”

Another said, “Bro who knew toxic had a scent. I don’t want sh-t related to Jada.”

Based on Jade’s Instagram page, she appears to be enjoy spending time with friends and family and doesn’t seem to have any kids. Her supposed partner however, legally known as Shad Moss, has a teenage daughter, Shai Moss, and his son, Stone Moss, from two previous relationships.

The full scope of Bow Wow and Jade’s relationship has not fully been made clear. But Bow Wow has said on numerous occasions that marriage is not something he plans to pursue in the future. The “Like Mike” actor has already been engaged twice, once to singer Ciara and once to reality star Erica Mena.

The former So So Def artist even claimed he wanted to be single forever in an interview last February with “The Art of Dialogue.”

“I just want to be single for the rest of my life because I done seen too much sh-t,” he said. “I can’t deal with the headaches.”

The 37-year-old started mentioning scenarios where women will “make movies in their head” if other women are around him in work spaces. It seems the nagging is what turns him off in his past relationships.

“I don’t got time for that sh-t. I need a clear head when I go to work,” he said, later adding “I don’t need that. But yet you want a Birkin bag though. Where you think that bag coming from? You want a $50,000 bag. It’s coming from me kissing these girls in this movie and all this sh-t.””

He added, “But I don’t like that. I don’t like that energy. I don’t like that on my mental. I don’t like that sh-t. Plus, like I said, I’m a friendly motherf-cker. I love women. I love to entertain women.”