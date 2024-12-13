‘I Usually Don’t Respond to Dumb A— Stuff’: Will Smith Gets ‘Mad’ and Ditches His Gospel Transition to Slam Rumors He Participated In Diddy’s Freakoffs 

Will Smith is clearing up the rumors.

On Dec. 11, the “Bad Boys” star returned to the stage to do a concert at the Observatory North Park in San Diego. During that performance, he took the opportunity to shut down any speculation about his involvement in the recent affairs of Sean “Diddy” Combs regarding the numerous sexual assault allegations against him.

Walking back and forth across the stage in front of a room full of people, Smith said, “I ain’t go nowhere near that, man. I ain’t do none of that stupid sh-t, so whatever y’all hearing, if somebody say that, it’s a d-mn lie.”

Will Smith slams rumors about his association with Diddy amid recent lawsuits. (Photos by Isa Foltin/WireImage; Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Further debunking the rumors, Smith said, “I don’t even like baby oil,” causing the entire room to erupt. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is referring to reports claiming over 1,000 bottles of baby oil were recovered from Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami during a raid in March.

Combs allegedly used the baby oil as a lubricant for his sex parties also known as “Freak Offs.” Following lawsuits alleged that the baby oil was laced with date rape drugs and poured on victims’ skin for absorption.

Smith continued, “I usually don’t respond to dumb a– stuff because it’s so many things. People say so much stuff.” But the father-of-three had to draw the line somewhere due to social media users going overboard with speculating that he was involved.

“Your memes was doing too much,” he said before introducing his next song “Bulletproof.”

Diddy has been sitting in prison since mid-September on a three count indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since his arrest on Sept. 16, the disgraced music mogul racked up more sexual misconduct allegations from over 120 accusers by that next month, and even after that, the lawsuits have continued to roll in.

Additionally, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accusers, said other anonymous A-list celebrities have paid accusers to avoid being publicly named in lawsuits against Diddy.

Fans have continued to speculate about what other celebrities could possibly be involved in Diddy’s crimes — which is how Smith’s name got involved. But no solid proof has come out on whether Smith is actually entangled in the allegations.

But images of the “Wild Wild West” actor at a 2004 bash at Diddy’s place in Miami have fans drawing their own conclusions about the two’s association.

The images shows Diddy indulging in a chocolate-covered strawberry from the body of a nude woman, surrounded by food as she lay on a table.



Taken at a 2004 Miami bash, the party featured a star-studded guest list including Diana Ross, Owen Wilson, Bruce Willis, and Will Smith,… pic.twitter.com/0eMT83YWL1 — Mr Commonsense (@fopminui) September 28, 2024

Jay-Z, on the other hand, is also been wrapped up in a lawsuit alongside Diddy after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 while an unnamed celebrity woman watched. The Roc Nation CEO has since disputed the claims, and asked the court to either dismiss the case or to make the accuser reveal their identity.

Smith’s rebuttal comes months after he reentered the music industry scene. Over the summer, he released his first faith-based single, “You Can Make It,” featuring artist Friday and the gospel conglomerate the Sunday Service Choir.

On Nov. 27, he did an interview on 95.7 Hallelujah FM reflecting on the song. He said, “With this particular single, it wasn’t like I was trying to make a gospel song. I was full with that energy, with that spirit and it’s what came out naturally. The idea that you can make it is just what my heart wanted to say to the world.”

As for Smith’s verbal rebuttal to the gossip, fans gave mixed responses.

Under a clip of the moment that was reshared by “The Art of Dialogue” page, one person who believes Smith was involved wrote, “His payment went through for them tapes & that nda is signed, sealed, & delivered.”

Another suspicious person wrote, “You know when someone lying to you, but you listen anyway.”

Others offered the “Summertime” rapper some support, as another replied to TMZ’s report, writing, “Will said find y’all somebody else to play with! And I don’t blame him.”