‘Def Forgot He Had a Son:’ Bow Wow Shares Video of Him and His Three-Year-Old Son at a Football Game and Fans Are Shocked at Their Resemblance

Bow Wow shared an adorable father-son moment after stepping out for a Sunday afternoon with his youngest child, Stone Moss.

The “Let Me Hold You” rapper took his son to an Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Bow Wow, sporting a throwback Deion Sanders Falcons jersey, tried to make sure they had a special day as he took Stone in the tunnel to see the players run out before the game started.

Bow Wow takes his son, Stone, to his first football game in Atlanta. (Photos: @shadmoss/Instagram)

In a video posted on Instagram, Bow Wow can be heard saying, “He’s losing it right now. Father and son Sunday, my boy first football game. He’s going crazy, you know that.”

The three-year-old toddler, however, was showing more signs of sleep than enthusiasm as he could be seen rubbing his eyes in the video.

Fans laughed about Bow Wow hyping the game up more than Stone, with one commenter saying, “Always lying… he not even losing it yet [rolling eyes emoji].” Another said, “Ughhh sir, what is he losing?!? He looks very calm to me. Lol [laughing emoji] lol.”

Sleep finally won over, as Stone was later seen napping peacefully in his father’s lap. The toddler’s “Stone”-faced demeanor had fans falling in love, and praising the fact that Bow Wow was acknowledging him as his own.

“Oh now he claiming him… he so cute.”

“Awww, look at Bow finally accepting & acknowledging his son.”

“Bow Wow with Lil Bow Wow.”

“I will never forget how he was denying that baby that boy is his twin.”

RELATED: Bow Wow Gets Dragged By Fans Now That He’s Changing His Tune a Month After Disowning His Son

Stone has already had an eventful history with his dad. In another case of Bow Wow allegedly lying, the rapper seemingly claimed that Stone was not his before the baby’s first birthday. However, court documents reveal He previously dodged fan accusations of him having a child with model Olivia Sky in a series of social media posts in September 2021.

During a #askBow Twitter thread, one user asked if he wanted more children, and Bow Wow replied, “HELL NO im fine w shai!” When someone else asked if he had a son, the 36-year-old responded “NP [now playing] Billie jean for the 2nd time.”

Oop! The folks on Twitter have a question for Bow Wow after he didn't mention his son Stone when asked if he wanted more children. He only said his daughter Shai Moss 👀 pic.twitter.com/witbz0GhWZ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 17, 2021

His implications of not being Stone’s father were proven false when a paternity test revealed otherwise a month later in October. The “Like Mike” actor then claimed that his Michael Jackson song choice was purely coincidence and not a sneaky way to say that “the kid is not my son.”

Now it seems Bow Wow has taken steps to put that behind him, and move forward with being a present father for his young son. He also has a 12-year-old daughter with his ex, dancer and fitness enthusiast Joie Chavis.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.