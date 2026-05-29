‘Serious Allegation’: Will Smith Ex Files Lawsuit Against the Former Friend Jada Pinkett Smith Took to Court After Explosive Claim Crossed the Line

Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith, is firing back after her name got pulled into her ex-husband’s drama.

The “Hollywood Exes” star was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995. They share one son, 33-year-old Trey Smith.

However, a new report that has folks saying Zampino is taking inspiration from Smith’s current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith’s ex-wife takes notes from Jada Pinkett Smith and files a lawsuit over rumors. (Photos: by @shereezampino/Instagram, @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Smith’s former friend, Bilaal Salaam, made allegations about her, Smith and actor Duane Martin in a 2023 interview on “Unwine With Tasha K.”

Pinkett Smith sent Bilaal at least one cease-and-desist over comments he made about her, and he followed with a lawsuit. Bilaal alleged that Jada and her entourage threatened him at Smith’s 2021 birthday party, seeking $3 million for emotional distress.

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Jada filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit as it conflicts with California’s anti-SLAPP statute.

On May 18, a Los Angeles judge ordered Salaam to pay more than $32,000 in attorney fees to the “Set It Off” star.

Following her court victory, Zampino has taken notice. She filed her own lawsuit against Salaam over another “Unwine With Tasha K” interview.

TMZ reports that the complaint notes a promotional clip for the interview on May 4 that made a wild claim about Zampino.

“Exclusive,” read the text. “Bilaal claims Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino was sleeping with everyone in [Hollywood]!!

Zampino claimed those statements are false. She accused Bilaal of slander under California law due to his claims about her alleged promiscuousity.

She described the rumor as humiliating, causing her emotional distress, mental anguish, and embarrassment.

Will Smith & Sheree Zampino pic.twitter.com/lj8eA4uzpI — WELCOME TO BLACK TWlTTER  (@blacktwiterthrd) October 6, 2025

As news spread online, fans weighed in on the lawsuit, questioning her motives but praisin her for standing up.

One fan wrote, “Sheree not playing! Hollywood tea just got served with a lawsuit. From ‘everyone’ to ‘pay me $1M+’ real quick. Bilaal better lawyer up!”

Respondes ranging from “That’s a serious allegation” to “please take what little coin he got.”

A Los Angeles judge denied a restraining order petition filed against Jada Pinkett Smith by Will Smith’s alleged friend Bilaal Salaam



The judge found Bilaal did not provide enough evidence to be granted a permanent restraining order prohibiting Jada from coming within 100 yards… https://t.co/bZGX3xPela pic.twitter.com/7dgVY8Y1yv — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) February 26, 2026

“I’m glad somebody is finally suing …,” added another. “Very proud Sheree of you,” one replied.

Another user suggested that so-called friend ran out of stories to tell about Smith, so he went after Zampino instead.

“So Bilaal spent years going after Will & Jada, ran out of material, and then pivoted to Sheree?? That’s not a source — that’s a content creator running out of content,” wrote one skeptic.

Zampino’s lawsuit accuses Salaam of targeting her over his vendetta with her ex.

The lawsuit states, “Plaintiff Sheree Zampino has been caught in the crossfire of Defendant Bilaal Salaam’s ongoing vendetta against her former husband, actor Will Smith. Until recently, Salaam focused his attacks on Mr. Smith and his current spouse, but Salaam has now turned his attention to Ms. Zampino.”

Smith’s ex-wife complained that Salaam called her a “whore,” seeking more than $1 million in punitive damages and legal costs.

“Sheree Zampino has never been the main character in this drama — and the moment someone tried to make her one, she lawyered up immediately. That’s called protecting your peace AND your name,” wrote a supporter.

The irony wasn’t lost.

Tasha K’s platform already led to a nearly multi-million dollar defamation judgment in Cardi B’s lawsuit. Yet people still appear on her show as a safe place for gossip despite it’s costly track record.

“Tasha K’s show already cost Cardi B $4 million in court… and people are STILL going on there to make wild claims?? At this point the studio should come with a legal disclaimer.”

Some suspect, Cardi B may never see the money, but the “Bodak Yellow rapper is not letting up. She recently filed a new lawsuit against Tasha’s husband for hiding her assets in order to avoid payment.