‘Longest She’s Gone Without a Man’: Jennifer Lopez’s Attempt to Hide ‘Deep Sadness’ Sparks Concern as Singer Spends Holiday Solo Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez seemingly had no “Santa Baby” to celebrate Christmas with, and it has fans whispering.

The singer gave fans a quick glimpse of her cozy atmosphere on Christmas Eve on Instagram with a video that began with her sitting and staring into the camera before lifting up and turning the phone to show the entire room.

Panning left to right, Lopez shows what is assumed to be her kids and family spread out in a living room while someone else appears to be adding decor to the Christmas tree. She then ends the clip by lying back on the chair and smiling once more into the camera.

SoJennifer Lopez’s Attempt to Hide ‘Deep Sadness’ Sparks Concern as Singer Spends Holiday Solo Amid Ben Affleck Divorce (Instagram/ @JLO)

She captioned the post, “Merry Christmas Eve to you and yours 🤍🎄.”

Many fans politely responded to her post by wishing the “I’m Into You” singer a Merry Christmas in return. Others could not help but mention her crumbling love life after she filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in August.

One person said in the comments, “I can tell she not really happy. Ben isn’t there.”

Someone else wrote, “She looks sad,” while a third commenter stated, “This is the longest she’s gone w/o a man. She’s evolving.”

Despite no longer being with Affleck, Lopez has been able to maintain a cordial relationship with her former “Gilgi” co-star. In fact, almost two weeks ago, a source reportedly said that the two planned to stay “connected,” and on Sunday, Dec. 22, reportedly they met to exchange Christmas gifts.

Lopez has had several public relationships in her life. In the late 90s to early 2000s, she dated the recently disgraced Sean “Diddy Combs” for about two years. This was after having married her first husband, Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998. After Combs, she married her second husband, her backup dancer Cris Judd. That only lasted about a year, with a separation in 2002 before the divorce was finalized in 2003.

In 2002, she was engaged to Ben Affleck for the first time, but they broke it off in January 2004. By June of 2004, she married singer Marc Anthony. They ended up having their fraternal twins, daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian David, in 2008. By 2011, Anthony and Lopez had gone their separate ways. Later, in 2011, she got into a relationship with choreographer Casper Smart. They were on and off but officially ended things in 2016.

In 2017, she began dating former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. They got engaged in 2019 but split in 2021. Right after calling it quits, she doubled back to Affleck. The two got engaged and married in 2022. Lopez filed for divorce four months ago, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Less than two months after filing, Lopez opened up to Nikki Glaser on Interview Magazine about her choice to be alone for the first time.

She said, “Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f—king do when it’s just me flying on my own.”