‘There Was Puffy’: Jennifer Lopez’s Hidden Husband Who Didn’t Know English When He Came to America In a Raft Blames Diddy for Her First Divorce

Amidst the legal battles surrounding music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, new details emerge from actress Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, who alleges that the budding relationship between his ex and Combs contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.

In the past, Noa has talked about how her team and managers tried to push him out. Now, his claims spotlight the Bad Boy founder’s role during Lopez’s early music career — potentially stirring the pot in an already controversial period for the hip-hop mogul.

J. Lo’s first ex-husband blames her ex, Diddy, for their breakup. (Photos by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality)

During a revealing interview on Despierta America, Noa shared insights into the dissolution of his short-lived marriage to Lopez, which lasted a few months from 1997 to 1998.

Reflecting on the factors that led to their split, Noa directly implicated Diddy, stating, “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” according to an English translation through Page Six.

He further detailed the environment surrounding Lopez’s debut album, “On The 6,” noting that not only was his wife now getting millions of dollars to record, but he also explained that the Mount Vernon, New York, native was hired to work on several tracks.

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers,” Noa recounted, citing Diddy’s involvement as the starting point for “deception, lies, and separation.”

The distance and divided priorities exacerbated the couple’s struggles, according to Lopez’s ex.

While Noa was busy managing his restaurant in Los Angeles, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer was frequently traveling between Miami and New York for her album’s production. This physical and emotional distance, he suggested, deepened their marital rift.

“When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” Noa said.

The Daily Mail posted his comments and fans weighed in with mixed feelings.

Some agreed that the former Janet Jackson dancer craved the limelight so much she would have done anything.

“Jlo wanted so badly to be famous, she ‘fell in love with Diddy.’ Looks like he’s going to make you “InFamous” now,” one person wrote.

Another added, “She dumped this guy to climb the social ladder. All she cares about is fame, she has no loyalty to anyone. So yes, Diddy may be partly to blame but only because he was famous and Jlo will cling to anyone who will boost hers.”

A third comment surmised, “Diddy is probably the reason for her 4th divorce. Diddy got raided in March, Lopez & Ben separated in April. Follow the bread crumbs.”

Others blasted Noa, saying he is trying to extend his additional 15 minutes of fame.

“This guy pops up every couple of years and she pays him to go away,” someone wrote, as another commented, “That poor guy is deluded.”

During the interview, he didn’t stop at alleging infidelity, accusing Lopez of sabotaging his career after the divorce.

Noa, who came to America as a Cuban immigrant on a raft in his teens and could not speak English, claimed she took steps to discredit him, saying, “I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied… and you have called several companies to throw me out?’”

Lopez would not come forward with her alleged relationship to the public until 1999. She and Diddy were one of Hollywood’s most exciting couples from two years, until 2001.

The relationship seemed to be a trouble storm from the start, looking like the epitome of sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll from the outside.

One major event, which has gained attention following Diddy’s civil lawsuits from over 120 alleged victims and his subsequent arrest, charges, incarceration, and denial of bond in a New York criminal case, is the shooting at a Midtown nightclub that left several people injured and traumatized.

In December 1999, Lopez was at Club New York in Manhattan with her then-boyfriend when a violent altercation erupted. The shooting incident also involved Bad Boy rapper Shyne, who was part of Diddy’s entourage. He has said that his former boss “destroyed” his life.

During the chaos, three people were injured in a shooting in which police said Shyne fired his weapon in response to an argument that escalated inside the packed nightclub.

Lopez and Combs quickly fled the scene, leading to a high-speed chase with police before being apprehended.

Though Lopez was initially taken into custody, she was released after spending about 14 hours in a holding cell, with authorities determining that she had no involvement in the shooting, Rolling Stone reports.

The aftermath of the incident significantly impacted the careers and lives of those involved. But not as much as it did the young Belizean recording artist.

Shyne was ultimately convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to ten years in prison, while Combs also faced charges in the incident but was acquitted after a high-profile trial.

The incident, however, cast a shadow over Lopez’s public image at the time, as her association with the legal troubles generated widespread media attention. Despite the scandal, she continues to distance herself from the event as she moves forward with her rising career in music and film.

Before his recent troubles, Lopez has maintained a friendly relationship with the “All About the Benjamins” rapper. During the pandemic, she and her then fiancé Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez appeared on his Instagram to help raise money for charity.