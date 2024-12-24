‘Is Mariah Carey a Homewrecker?’: Fans Warn Mariah Carey to ‘Stay Away’ from Anderson .Paak After Flirty Outing Sparks Romance Rumors

It looks like all Anderson .Paak wants for Christmas is Mariah Carey — at least according to recent photos of the pair in Aspen, Colorado.

Mariah Carey, 55, and Anderson .Paak, 38, were photographed on Dec. 22 looking mighty cozy as they headed off to dinner hand-in-hand and all smiles. As the photos circulated online, the sighting quickly sparked rumors of a budding romance between the chart-toppers. There were mixed reactions from many fans. However, many were not exactly enthusiastic about their link-up.

“Mariah Carey you should stay away from him,” one X user wrote in response to the paparazzi snaps of Mariah and Anderson.

Under photos reposted by The Shade Room, one commenter wrote, “Bet Nick somewhere Wildin’ Out,” referring to Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey’s ex-husband and father of her twins.

Another fan joked, “Stop this! He can not afford that deposit,” while a fourth fan supported the union, stating, “Unlikely pair but I like it.”

A concerned X fan was not so supportive, writing, “Mariah has had her fill of goofy men to last her two lifetimes, I cannot listen to rumors of her with Anderson Paak, I REFUSE. No shade to him, I like his songs but I don’t wanna hear it.”

“Anderson .Paak divorce isn’t finalized, is Mariah Carey a homewrecker?” an X user asked, referring to .Paak’s divorce filing earlier this year from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin Chang.

Chang, .Paak’s second wife, is also the mother of his two small children, Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, 6. The pair wed in 2013 before abruptly calling it quits in January 2024. In .Paak’s divorce filing, .Paak listed their separation date as TBD while also asking that his soon-to-be ex-wife not receive spousal support. Just days after the announcement of his divorce, .Paak quickly made headlines again when he was spotted cozying up to a much younger woman, a singer named Sterre Marith Tapilatu, while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta.

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak cause a stir after holding hands while stepping out for dinner

This isn’t Paak’s first rodeo with marriage and divorce. The Silk Sonic singer revealed on The Breakfast Club in 2016 that he was married once before at a really young age. But shared that the marriage did not last long. He also said he left her once she used his music as an ultimatum.

Despite the photographs in Aspen, a source tells TMZ that the two musicians are not actually dating but are instead doing what they do best — making music. The night the photos were taken, they were reportedly working in an Aspen studio and decided to go to Catch Steak to get dinner.

However, this is not the first time the singers have been spotted together in recent months.

In June, .Paak posted a “Day in the Life” video showing him going to The Electric Lady studio in New York City. During his time at the studio, he ran into Carey, with whom he was “starstruck.” It’s not clear if that was their first meeting.

In October, Carey was in attendance at .Paak’s Halloween Party in West Hollywood. .Paak, who dressed as Daft Punk, shared a photo of her in a cat costume flirtatiously touching his helmet.

A week later, on Nov. 13, .Paak attended Mariah’s “Christmas Time” concert in Palm Desert, California. The two were also seen leaving the back entrance of the show. Despite the video catching the pair leaving the show, Carey and her crew got on the bus. The clip does not show if .Paak got on with her.

While the relationship status between Mariah and .Paak remains unclear, fans are still keeping a watchful eye on their favorite diva to ensure she does not get hurt.