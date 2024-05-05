‘They Do Look Good Together’: Nick Cannon’s Plans to Reunite with Mariah Carey Put on Ice as She and Lenny Kravitz Fuel Romance Rumors

Hollywood is abuzz with speculation over a potential new A-list celebrity pairing. Rumors are swirling that Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz, both Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees, could be romantically involved. Despite years of friendship, successful records, and headline-grabbing relationships, it appears these two might be on the brink of becoming one of music’s newest power couples making sweet music together (outside of the studio booth).

This is not good news for her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, whom many fans hoped might get back together with his ex-wife.

Sources that have been around the two say that “there’s definitely chemistry between them,” according to Life and Style Magazine.

The individual continued, “They’re both single, and they’ve been hanging out a lot lately.”

Nick Cannon’s Plans to Reunite with Mariah Carey Put on Ice as She and Lenny Kravitz Fuel Romance Rumors ( Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage ; ‘We Playing Spades Podcast’/YouTube)

The two have shared a longstanding friendship that predates their rise to stardom.

According to the “Fly Away” rock star, he used to frequent the spot where Carey worked on the east side of New York City. They both had aspirations to be artists and talked about their dreams of topping the charts.

“She was working on her demos. I was working on mine. She worked at a sports bar I used to hang out at,” he said to People.

“Yeah, a lot of people don’t know, Mariah and I come from the same circle in New York City,” Kravitz recalled in a February interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” “And we were both working on our demos. We used to hang out with the same group of people. She used to work at a sports bar that I used to go to and hang out at.”

He even went to her apartment back in the day.

“We used to go over to their house and hang out. She had a bunch of cats and I remember her playing her cassettes and me playing mine and here we are tonight on the same night, so it’s cool,” Kravitz said, reflecting on their past together on the evening they both were honored with awards by The Black Music Collective.

Over the years, their paths continued to intertwine. As actors, they both starred in the acclaimed 2009 film “Precious. More recently, the dynamic duo graced the February stage of the Recording Academy Honors, where they each honored for their illustrious careers. Adding to their shared achievements, Carey, 55, and Kravitz, 59, find themselves simultaneously nominated for induction into the revered Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The insider said that the two “bonded” over being nominated for the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall honor and may have taken it a step further.

“They’ve been super close over the years, and they have a lot in common so it’s not surprising that they could have taken their friendship to the next level,” the person said.

One of the things that they have in common with each other is their bi-racial background.

Carey’s mother, Patricia, is of Irish descent, and her father, Alfred Roy Carey, is of African-American and Afro-Venezuelan descent. Kravitz is also of mixed race. His father, Sy Kravitz, was of Russian Jewish descent, and his mother, actress Roxie Roker, was of African-American and Bahamian descent.

Another thing they have in common is that they both are divorcees. Kravitz was once married to actress Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993, with whom he shares a daughter, Zoë Kravitz. Carey, on the other hand, has been divorced twice. Her first marriage was to Tommy Mottola, lasting from 1993 to 1998.

Her second marriage was to actor and TV personality Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016. Cannon and Carey have twins named Moroccan and Monroe and are currently co-parenting.

Recently, while promoting his show “Nick Cannon’s Big Drive,” Cannon joked about the prospect of rekindling romance with Carey, suggesting he’d be open to it if she was interested, prompting E! News’ Justin Sylvester to play mediator for the former couple.

“You gotta ask her!” Cannon joked, “Let me know what she say! Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It’s Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let’s do it, I’m with it.”

That was before after her breakup with Bryan Tanaka and before people in the industry started to spot the “American Woman” chart-topper out with her.

A source says that “everyone who knows them personally in the music industry is buzzing about it — and wants it to be true!”

They are not the only ones. Fans like this for them.

“Kinda need the Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz rumors to be true,” one person said.

“This makes more sense than Nick Cannon. I’m here for it,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

Another added, “If it is true, I hope it works out for them. They do look good together. I’m rooting for them.”

One fan believes this is a match made in heaven, writing, “Yes, she will b the one which makes him happy. This is the soulbound he missed his whole life.”

“Everybody can see how happy he looks on her side, and I can imagine her in his garden planting new seeds. Matches perfect,” the fan added.

Neither half of the wished-for couple has commented on the rumors.