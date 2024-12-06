‘U Old People Quit Fighting’: Mariah Carey Christmas Concert Interrupted By a Brawl Between Two White Men and ‘A Bunch of Karens,’ Video Shows

During a recent stop on her “Christmas Time” tour celebrating 30 years of her legendary “Merry Christmas” album, Mariah Carey got more audience participation than she bargained for.

While the singer was belting out her finale song, a full-blown brawl transformed what was supposed to be a joyous holiday spectacular into a ringside boxing event.

Some concerts have encores with hands clapping. But this one had a throwdown with hands being thrown.

A full out brawl took place during one of Mariah Carey’s “Christmas Time” concerts as she performed her hit holiday single, “All I Want for Christmas is You.” (Photo: Mariah Carey, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images/ fighting concert goers, X/aaronnezzy)

The incident unfolded during Carey’s performance of her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Another audience member captured what seemed to be a minor dispute between two female concertgoers.

However, it quickly escalated into a full-blown altercation that spilled over to others in the crowd.

According to video footage, the confrontation began in the expensive orchestra section where a woman with darker hair pushed a blond woman from behind. The blonde retaliated by throwing her drink, which prompted the darker-haired woman to wallop her.

As the lady recording the fight smiled in the camera with her companion, viewers could see multiple men near the other women become involved in the nonsense and actually punch each other in the face.

One man with dark hair and glasses attempted to separate the initial combatants, while others appeared more invested in escalating the brawl. A white-haired gentleman began shouting, further intensifying the conflict, while other concertgoers tried to intervene or pull participants apart.

A different angle shows what appears to be a teen and seemingly the only adult in the room—attempting to hold back one of the men and stopping the fight.

I was standing right next to them. pic.twitter.com/5tOLxCmMFq — Aaron (@aaronnezzy) December 5, 2024

This was all going down while Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played on, creating the most ironic yuletide soundtrack while a “bunch of Karens” initiated chaos.

While the exact date of the show where the fight happened has yet to be reported, the first posting of the video was on Sunday, Dec. 1, which would have been the Washington, D.C., concert at the Capital One Arena, according to a tour schedule posted by Variety.

Security seemed to be on an extended holiday break, leaving the other audience open members to getting hurt in the scuffles that spilled over into multiple rows on the floor.

One frustrated concertgoer shouted in the now-viral clip, “Where’s the f—king security???”

Social media quickly weighed in, with one person tweeting, “Always the angry karens ruining the fun for others.”

“Those moms must have had too much wine,” someone quipped.

Another was quick to join in, jokingly commenting, “Can’t take them anywhere,” while one other said, “Yts don’t know how to act.”

Someone else said, “Guess they didn’t want that for Christmas at all.”

“Is that marjorie taylor greene,” one X user asked, as another wrote, “OMG!!! Not these old hags fighting over nothing!”

There were even comments that were directed to the person taping the fight, “THE PEOPLE POSING AS THEY RECORD IT ARE SO MESSYYY.”

One quote from a New York Post reader snapped, “U old people quit fighting. enjoy whatever time u have left. the buzzards are circling overhead.”

One person said that there was also a fight at her Caution World Tour in 2019.

The five-time Grammy winner launched this 20-date “Christmas Time” tour on Nov. 6, beginning in Highland, California. As it is approaching the end of the series, it will stop by cities like Baltimore, Raleigh, Pittsburgh, and Belmont Park before reaching its final destination in Brooklyn on Dec. 17.

The pop icon achieved a remarkable milestone in 2021 when her iconic holiday track “All I Want for Christmas Is You” made music history.

At that time, she became the first artist to receive the Recording Industry Association of America’s Diamond Award for a holiday song, a testament to the track’s unprecedented popularity, having generated 10 million sales and streaming units in the United States.

For Carey, who’s been serving holiday magic for three decades, this was definitely not the kind of audience interaction she had in mind.

The viral video serves as a stark reminder that holiday cheer is sometimes just a drink throw away from complete mayhem.