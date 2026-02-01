‘Hell TF No’: Kesha’s Minidress Sets Off Outrage in a New Viral Clip, Then She Butchers Mariah Carey’s Vocals and the Internet Lets Her Have It

Pop singer Kesha hit the stage in Los Angeles during Grammy weekend, but the public reception was nothing like she expected.

The “TiK ToK” singer was selected to perform at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala to show honor to the legendary, Mariah Carey. On the red carpet, Kesha wore an avant-garde floral gown but later swapped it out for a dramatically different outfit that left everyone staring at her undergarments.

Pop singer Kesha goes viral for her shocking outfit and performance during a vocal tribute for fellow singer Mariah Carey. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)

Wearing a see-through silver party fit, the “Boy Crazy” chart-topper stepped on the stage and shocked the world on Jan. 30. The barely-there look put her underwear on full display and instantly dragged fans back to her chaotic late 2000s rock star era.

Social media lit up, split between praise for the throwback audacity and criticism that the outfit crossed straight into skanky territory.

The reactions only intensified once she began performing.

“It didn’t turn out well,” one wrote on the “Entertainment Tonight” Instagram page.

But the real shock was Kesha’s silver chain minidress, which revealed her black undergarments underneath. “Fire your stylist ASAP,” said one person, while another on X bluntly wondered, “wtf is Kesha doing there?”

As part of the annual charity gala honoring Mariah Carey, Kesha joined a stacked lineup of tribute performers, including John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and Taylor Momsen, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Still, Kesha’s vocal cover of Carey’s 2009 hit “Obsessed” quickly overshadowed the other tributes for her that night.

“Now I LOOOOOOOOVEEE me some Kesha and can’t wait until a full return to music is afoot. She was apart of THEE BEST MUSICAL ERA aside from the 90’s with people like Rihanna, David Guetta, Lady Gaga, and MANY one hit wonders that kept the clubs jumping !!! But it’s giving karaoke and she’s dead ass wrong for that OUTFIT and accepting to perform !! I would’ve said “HELL TF NO !” a fourth person said.

Instead of polite applause, the internet leaned ruthless, turning the performance into meme fuel. Stuck on her vocals, another said, “What in the karaoke?

“Kesha please… it’s almost black history month,” noted a third individual.

Another on Instagram joked, “Mariah internally dying.”

The “Honey” singer kept it cute, but she’s often blunt when she doesn’t like something — a balance she demonstrated months earlier during a separate televised moment.

In September 2026, Carey appeared on “CBS Mornings,” where Gayle King steered the conversation toward her former marriage to Nick Cannon and their shared role as parents. King asked how Carey navigates co-parenting, given Cannon’s highly public personal life.

“I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him,” the songbird replied. “Because he can just be in his own world — no offense to him.”

“No offense to him,” King repeated, before smoothly moving the interview forward when asked about the father of her and Cannon’s 14-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Their 2011 divorce has remained a frequent point of reference in media coverage, particularly after Cannon had 12 more children between 2017 and 2022.

While the Grammy winner may or may not have cared for Kesha’s singing ability, the fashion plate surely joined the crew of critics dissing her.

In 2025, she reportedly wore $10 million worth of diamonds around her neck and ears while being honored at the MTV Video Music Awards.

She also wowed the audience coming out to perform in a sparkly gold short bodysuit and matching knee-high heeled boots.

Against that backdrop, Kesha’s tribute performance was scrutinized not only for how she sounded but also for what she wore. What began as a conversation around a daring outfit ultimately became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend, underscoring how quickly a tribute can shift from homage to headline — especially when the internet is watching every note.