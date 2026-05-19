‘This Looks Like Pain’: Mariah Carey Turns Heads at Gucci Show, but Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Her Carefully Assisted Entrance

Mariah Carey’s recent appearance at the Gucci Cruise fashion show last weekend was eye-catching, but her glamorous entrance had viewers looking at more than her outfit.

The 57-year-old was among a section full of celebrities on hand for the GucciCore fashion show that took place in the middle of Times Square in New York City on May 16. She wore a look from the brand that consisted of a cream-colored coat with a black button-up long-sleeved top with satin black pants. A few of the top buttons were left unbuttoned, leaving her cleavage visible.

Mariah Carey sparks concern after video surfaces of her moving awkwardly at Gucci Fashion Show. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Billboard via Getty Images)



Carey’s signature blond hair was worn straight, and she paired the look with black sunglasses, a black purse, and black closed-toed heels. Carey added some bling to the look in the form of a diamond necklace and earrings.

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Though she looked fabulous to many, one video of her from the even threw fans off. The clip shows her arriving to take her seat at the fashion event and some people helping her take off her coat. Once they slipped coat off her arms she sat down stiffly. The video featured a few seconds of her song “Here For It All” playing.

Fans pointed out that the Huntington, New York, native looked awkward in the video. From her stiff stance to the way she uncomfortably sat down.

One person responding to another fan who posted the video on threads wrote, “Did she just have some type of procedure done to her body? This looks like .”

Another person said, “she’s having a very difficult time taking off her jacket that’s for sure. I hope she’s OK.”

A third typed, “She’s always handled like she’s made of glass and it does seem like something may be wrong I hope she’s ok cause this is getting weird to watch.”

A fourth who has seemingly seen her move similarly before said, “She always looks like she is in pain lately…slow movement too.”

People have noticed this several times before.

For instance, last year when she did her Celebration of Mimi residency concerts in Las Vegas, fans noticed in videos from them that she moved stiffly on stage and sometimes had the dancers assisting her by holding her hand.

Or even last year at the VMA awards, after she received her first award, she was helped down the stairs by a man and singer Ariana Grande.

It’s possible the singer may want to take extra precautions after having a serious fall in 2013. She was on the set of her music video for the remix of “Beautiful” when she fell in her heels.

Though she was all smiles in a photo of in the hospital bed, she later confessed that the accident was no laughing matter.

Detailing the seriousness of it, she told Extra, “It was very serious and I downplayed the seriousness of the situation. I dislocated my shoulder, my ribs. There was nerve damage.”

Even though her slow movements may spark chatter, she makes sure to always give people something else to talk about when it comes to her fashion.

After attending the Gucci fashion show, Carey ditched her original outfit for another one to go to the after-party at the Gucci Mansion. She wore a black fish-net style dress that was sheer around her legs and arms.

The Gucci event celebrated that it had been 70 years since the fashion house opened their first international boutique in New York City. Celebrities who walked the runway included Paris Hilton, Cindy Crawford, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Brady, and more.