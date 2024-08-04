‘That Body Is Bodying’: Video of Mariah Carey’s ‘Shake It Off’ Performance Goes Left as Fans Accuse Her Having a BBL and Lipo

Mariah Carey extended her Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas residency earlier this year, with dates between July 26 and Aug. 10.

Attendees have been in for a treat with the songbird’s vocal arrangements and her costume changes. But many didn’t expect the 55-year-old mom of two to be serving “bawdy” in a new video.

Mariah Carey shows off her weight loss nearly one year after split from ex Bryan Tanaka. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The singer wore a gold corset, sparkly gold skirt, nude tights and platform heels. Carey’s blond hair was styled in a bone straight look, and critics claims she looked rather “stiff” while singing her hit “Shake It Off.”

“Loosen up the corset on my siss,” wrote a few fans in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post. But others are convinced she recently had plastic surgery or a BBL.

Two replied, “Sis got on the surgery binder! Lipo and bbl!” and “She sure did she never had that body.” One person suggested Carey’s stiffness was because “She healing from a BBL or nah.”

Many came to her defense noting that the Grammy-winning artist often works out. One also joked, “Seeee now her thighs and legs go with that booty! Not Kardashians!”

Still, Carey’s Lamb fan base were not here for any “slander” against the Queen of Christmas.

“She definitely gotta lil bbl but she looks good,” while another two others, “Bawdy yes…’performance’ no” and “The body is bodying!”

Some gave the credit for her curvy body to her teenage twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

“Bbl lol!!?!!! Mariah been thick and curvy especially since those Cannon kids,” they wrote.

Carey and Cannon first met during a brief encounter backstage at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards, where she presented the “Wild ‘N Out” creator with an award. They didn’t spark dating rumors until three years later when Cannon starred in Carey’s “Bye Bye” music video.

How Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey’s Kids Feel About Having So Many Siblings Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock Loving it! Nick Cannon revealed that his and Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are fans of having a bigger brood — including their various… pic.twitter.com/OcQ5OYE8Bj — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) April 20, 2023

They wed in 2008, welcomed their kids in 2010 and filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Despite their contentious divorce, the two entertainers appear to now be on good terms as co-parents and friends.

After the divorce in 2014, Carey remained single for almost two years until she dated and became engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer for a few months. They broke up in 2016 and she began dating her background dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

Carey and Tanaka initially met in 2006 when he worked on her Adventures of MiMi tour. When they reunited a decade later, they took a small break after five months of dating. They were on and off for seven years and sparked engagement rumors in April 2023 due to the “Butterfly” singer wearing a diamond ring on her hand.

Fans believe Carey was getting in shape for the wedding after she was spotted looking “super” slim in another video months later. Not long after the breakup rumors began and their split was confirmed in December 2023.