‘You Didn’t Before?’: Outrage Erupts as Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Shares Feeling ‘Fully Loved’ with New Man After Husband’s Passing 

Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 40. The former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant’s death was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Prior to his passing, Boss was married to fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Allison Holker for nearly a decade. They welcomed two children together, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4.

Dancer Allison Holker finds love again two years after losing her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss to a death by suicide. (Photo: Instagram/ @sir_twitch_alot)

Holker also had a daughter, 16-year-old Weslie Fowler, from a previous relationship, whom Boss adopted after marrying Holker on December 10, 2013.

Holker stepped out with her new boyfriend, Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds, on Sept. 7 at an Alice and Olivia fashion show during 2024 New York Fashion Week.

That public outing debut came just a week after their “soft launch” on social media. Holker previously hinted at a new relationship in August with a cryptic Instagram post.

She uploaded a photo of the shadow of a woman and the shadow of a man holding hands. The picture’s caption simply featured a red heart emoji. But navigating life after losing the father of her children has not been easy.

“It is a new experience for me to navigate this, and it took a lot of time for me to [feel ready]. I didn’t know if I’d ever fall into this situation again,” Holker told People about dating Edmunds.

The 36-year-old dancer continued, “I will say this: I’m extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood, and fully loved. And I’m really, really grateful for that.”

Allison Holker’s remarks ignited online discourse. Some commenters in People’s Instagram section took issue with her moving on from the late tWitch less than two years after his passing.

“Well, that didn’t take long,” one comment read, but another reply stated, “Almost 2 years? Really?”

The late Stephen “tWitch” Boss with his widow Allison Holker and their three children – Maddox, Zaia, and Weslie. (Photo: @allisonholker/Instagram)

Additionally, one person asked, “You feel safe, heard, and understood?? So you didn’t before??” Another individual added, “I don’t trust this! Something is amiss!”

An Instagram user expressed the Holker and Edmunds’ union seemed unusual, writing, “Something’s off.” Someone else replied, “I’ve BEEN saying that!”

However, Holker also received positive feedback from fans. For instance, a supporter posted, “Allison you deserve everything in life. Congratulations on your newfound love and happiness.”

Allison Holker also spoke about her late husband with People and she struggled with his passing

“I used to sit in my pool or my hot tub and talk to Stephen all the time [after he died]. I’d be angry with him, or happy with him, or just go over memories,” she said.

The Utah native also stated, “One night when I was so angry, I forgave him and I was like, there’s so many people that are probably waiting to have that moment that I just had.”

Holker is set to release her “This Far” memoir on Feb. 4, 2025. The book is said to present Holker’s life reflections over the past two years.

Like Holker, her new partner Edmunds is from Utah. The tech entrepreneur has one son, Cole, from a previous relationship.

Before taking a chief executive position at Entrata, Edmunds founded the Allegiance and SilentWhistle companies. He also worked for MaritzCX and Podium.

In 2006, Holker made it into the top 8 of “So You Think You Can Dance” season 2. Plus, she spent four seasons as a professional dancer on the “Dancing with the Stars” competition series.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss finished in second place on season 4 of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008. He also rose from guest DJ to co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” daytime show.