‘Something Is Very Off’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Accused of Being a ‘Snake,’ Refusing His Family Access to Their Kids

So much about the tragic passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss remains shrouded in unanswered questions and confusion.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” star died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in December 2022. His body was discovered at an Encino hotel a short distance from the home he shared with his wife of nine years, Allison Holker, and their three kids.

Holker revealed in early October of this year that she and their children — daughters Weslie, 16, and Zaia, 4, and son Maddox, 8 — were able to close the final chapter of healing when she sold the family home this year.

Weeks earlier, in August, Holker posted a shadowy photo of herself holding hands with a mystery man. The following month, she made headlines after disclosing she had found love again with tech CEO Adam Edmunds.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow and the mother of his children, Allison Holker (Photo: @Allisonholker/X)

“I’m extremely happy. I feel supported, seen, understood, and fully loved. And I’m really, really grateful for that,” she told People. The pair hard-launched their relationship when they appeared arm in arm during New York Fashion Week.

Her rebound from the life-shattering passing of tWitch continues to be a point of concern among the late dancer’s fans. Some have speculated that “something is very off” about Holker moving within two years of the unexpected loss.

Additional skepticism was fueled with the announcement of her forthcoming book “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.”

“It’s a chronicle of resilience, embracing change, and finding light even in the darkest corners of our lives,” Holker wrote on Instagram, adding, “It’s about my dance journey, my love story with Stephen, and the unforeseen grief that followed.”

Last week, a post showing her strut down a metropolitan street in a fitted black dress, strappy heels, and sunglasses became a hotbed of critical comments. One such remark read, “I still say she looks pregnant. Been hiding that belly and most of the photos she’s been in in the last 3 months.”

Another skeptic charged the widow with jumping at opportunities to speak about her deceased husband for profit after her first sit-down interview this month.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow Allison Holker is accused of fueling estrangement between their kids and his family two years after his passing. (Photos: Allisonholker/Instagram; Ladycalexa/Instagram.)

They wrote, in part, “I’m certain his mother has been offered a guest spot on someone’s show & if they haven’t… that is pretty damming. I would be willing to bet that they have kept their silence out of fear of never seeing those children again.”

As well as stated, “Mums the word unless it’s a PR or interview with Allison, & that’s very telling. It’s all so damming.”

For his surviving family members, which include his mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and his brother, Dré Rose, grieving has been complicated by claims that Holker has driven a wedge between them and the kids.

“How bout letting TWITCH FAMILY see his kids!?!!!!……. Stop being a [snake emoji],” a follower critically wrote.

In August 2023, Rose published a post that many perceived as calling out Holker. “We have observed a series of actions and attitudes that, in our perspective, do not foster an environment conducive to healing and unity,” he wrote.

The note further detailed that he and his family were presented with an NDA under undisclosed terms that they did not sign, further fracturing bonds.

“It’s deeply concerning to notice how my deceased brother’s children have been drawn into the complexities of adult disputes, effectively being weaponized in the process,” he continued.

Moreover, Rose claimed the “noticeably limited” communication with the children and lack of a cordial relationship had “created an unsettling atmosphere of estrangement.”

tWitch’s brother said the note was written as a form of therapy and that he only went public after the families’ attempts at reconciliation were met with silence.

On what would have been the “Step Up All In” actor’s 40th birthday, Sept. 29, fans noticed that his brother and mother both paid tribute to him. Holker was noticeably missing from those who shared remembrance posts.

“Saddened to see his wife has already stopped celebrating him on her page,” one of Rose’s followers commented on Rose’s video of tWitch dancing.

Her last post dedicated to the former “Ellen Show” DJ was on Father’s Day, where she said he would be “forever missed and always loved.”