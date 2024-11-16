Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Sparks Pregnancy Rumors with New Man Less Than Two Years After Husband’s Death

It appears things are still going strong for Allison Holker and her boo Adam Edmunds.

The former “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant and “Dancing with the Stars” performer recently made it Instagram official by sharing a post reflecting on a recent visit back to the ”DWTS” ballroom. In the carousel post, the first, second, and fourth photos showed her and Edmunds wearing big smiles as they stood snuggled up in the ballroom.

The third slide was a video panning the ballroom to show people on the ballroom floor and audience members in the crowd.

“Being back in the @dancingwiththestars ballroom was absolutely magic,” she started in the caption. “I have missed that energy! I’m so grateful to have been there with so much love and support and a huge thank you to @jennajohnson for the honor of recreating mine and @rikerlynch contemporary routine.”

Allison Holker shows off man and sparks pregnancy rumors in new IG post (Photo: @allisonholker/Instagram)

Giving her man a quick mention, Holker continued, “Also showing @adam.edmunds my world was perfect thank you for being at my side and being my anchor. I couldn’t be more happy and excited for this next chapter. #dwts.”

Edmunds even had something to say himself to get ahead of everyone’s expectations before their hopes get too high. “So we should probably just get this out of the way now…I totally can’t dance. sorry everyone,” he commented under the post

Fans celebrated Holker’s newfound happiness in the comments of her post. One person said, “So happy that you have found happiness….that in itself is a congratulatory situation!”

Another wrote, “I’m SO happy for you girl!!! You’ve been thru WAY more than most of us will EVER experience in our lives! You’ve handled it so beautifully and with so much class!”

A third person wrote a comment with the assumption that Holker has something else to be celebratory about besides just her relationship. Noticing that in a few photos, Holker seemed to have her hand strategically placed cupping her tummy, they wrote, “Yayyyy!! And it looks like you may have some news,” and added an emoji of a pregnant woman at the end to hint that Holker is expecting.

Many chimed in under the person’s comment, voicing their disapproval.

“I would delete that comment,” wrote one fan.

A second person responded, “The thing is, if she was pregnant and wanted to share, that would be her choice if and when to do that, not to be called out on social media on a post about something entirely different. It doesn’t matter if you think your intention was good.”

Holker has not made any pregnancy announcements yet.

Holker is already a mother of three children: her daughter Weslie Renae, 16, her son Maddox, 8, and her 5-year-old daughter Zaia. The younger two children she shares with her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide nearly two years ago.

Unfortunately, after his death, there was a disagreement between Holker and Boss’ family, which his brother, Dré Rose, took to Instagram in August 2023. In a lengthy written post, he explained that he and his mother have not seen tWitch’s children since his passing and have been “met with silence” when trying to figure out how to have a cordial relationship.

He wrote, “Over the past months, we have observed a series of actions and attitudes that, in our perspective, do not foster an environment conducive to healing and unity. This refers to the treatment of our beloved mother and family, which has caused us great distress.”

Rose said the rift seemed to have started when Holker asked the family to sign an NDA, but they refused.

Fortunately, earlier this month Rose revealed that he finally got to “spend some time” with Maddox and Zaia for the first time since December 2022. It’s not clear if this means that all has been resolved between the two parties, but it seems some conversations have been had.