‘She’s Getting Skinnier and Skinnier’: Angelina Jolie Sparks Concerns for Her Health as She’s Reportedly Not Eating and ‘Losing Patience’ Amid Brad Pitt Divorce Battle

Weathering life’s storms has reportedly begun to take a toll on Angelina Jolie. The Academy Award winner reemerged into the spotlight this summer to promote her critically acclaimed Netflix film, “Maria,” which details the final days of opera singer Maria Callas.

In the months following her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, Jolie’s thin frame and veiny limbs have been a cause for concern for those speculating about her well-being.

However, the actress has not publicly addressed the criticism about her appearance. Instead a purported well-placed “insider” has chosen to speak out about what may be the leading cause of Jolie’s perceived deteriorating beauty.

Angelina Jolie suddenly is the target of constant gibes about her being “skinny” even though she’s carried a thin frame for years. (Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

“Angelina is really showing the strain now over raising a huge family, keeping her Oscar buzz over ‘Maria’ alive, and battling her ex Brad over their old vineyard,” RadarOnline claims it was told by an unnamed mouthpiece. “She’s getting skinnier and skinnier and just isn’t eating enough, and this response to an interviewer shows she is starting to lose her patience with everyone,” the supposed source continued. (Jolie, being interviewed recently by a Sunday Times reporter about “Maria,” responded, “That gets the most insane question award,” when asked if she thought there would ever be a biopic made about her.)

The “Girl Interrupted” standout and estranged husband Brad Pitt have been separated since she filed for divorce in 2016. Their drawn-out proceedings have been at a standstill due to unsettled custody matters regarding their 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, finances, as well as ownership of their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Throughout the eight-year battle, it has been widely reported that Pitt has had limited interaction with his and Jolie’s six kids — their brood also includes biological daughter Shiloh, 18, and adopted kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 19.

Angelina Jolie plans to ‘drag’ ugly divorce with Brad Pitt out for 4 more years, until youngest kids turn 18-years-old. pic.twitter.com/8fDqbhM1NL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 7, 2023

When the Golden Globe nominee — her nomination for “Maria” was announced on Dec. 9 — spoke about portraying opera singer Maria Callas in her latest theatrical release, “Maria,” Jolie admitted, “I was not sure I was ready to visit that level of truth and pain. I can see her love of her work, but I can see also that there was a level of pressure and pain.” The actress also noted that Callas was “taken seriously” for her craft, but that “nobody’s ever done that for me.”

An online heckler theorized that the vulnerable moment was a ploy to win her favor with fans. “Wow! Her PR team is in overdrive trying to repair her reputation,” they wrote. The film is predicted to be a major contender at next year’s Oscars, with countless critics praising Jolie’s performance.

But she has not won over everyone. “I won’t watch anything she is in. Evil woman,” one person wrote online. Another said, “Her last few movies have flopped and the pain she’s feeling is the same pain she dished out on jennifer aniston.”

I don’t want to be “just” skinny I want to be Angelina Jolie “scary skinny” pic.twitter.com/5vdyn5wx36 — 𝕷e𝖓𝖆 🕸️ (@KDarthlena) August 1, 2022

The star famously began dating Pitt before his separation from Jennifer Aniston was announced in 2005. Jolie and her “Mr & Mrs. Smith” leading man confirmed their relationship that same year. They ultimately married in 2014 after nearly a decade together.

But other comments about Jolie soon pivoted away to people again pointing out her appearance. “She looks amazing. Not as scary skinny as before,” read a comment when photos of Jolie in Paris while filming her next project, the fashion movie “Stitches,” surfaced online. Another wrote, “Those bony feet, ugh.”

The entertainer underwent an elective double-mastectomy in 2014 after learning she carried a gene that increased her chances of developing breast cancer. Despite years of being thin, she “swears she’s in perfect health.”