‘Looked Like She Had a Stroke’: Angelina Jolie’s Troubling Appearance In New Interview Sparks Criticism Years After Health Issue Caused Her Face to Droop

Angelina Jolie has been promoting her next film, “Maria,” where she portrays the late famed opera singer Maria Callas.

However, for some fans, the press run has been more about Jolie’s health and looks than her work in the movie.

Jolie sat down with Michael Strahan on Nov. 21 for an interview with “Good Morning America” to talk about being fearful of using her real voice to sing opera for the role and her joy of motherhood. During the chat, however, some fans claimed to have noticed that Jolie’s face looked different than it normally does.

Angelina Jolie draws concerns over her health in latest interview. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

On Express US’s report of the story, one person said, “She looks rough.”

On Page Six’s website, another commenter wrote, “Ok, I just read that her face looks different because she said she developed hypertension and Bell’s palsy, a condition she said had caused her face to droop on one side. I was thinking she looked like she had a stroke so that explains it.”

Discussions about Jolie’s sickly appearance emerged after fans noticed the obvious large veins in her arms during separate red-carpet appearances. Even those familiar with her health status were still shocked and concerned over images of her.

Jolie first revealed that she developed the condition back in 2017. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she said she discovered she had hypertension and Bell’s palsy in 2016, which happened to be the same year that she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

So when she was diagnosed she said she wasn’t sure what may have caused it. “I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had,” the then-42-year-old Jolie said. “Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health.”

But she also said that she was making sure to be more mindful when it comes to her health. “I actually feel like more of a woman because I’m being smart about my choices, and I’m putting my family first, and I’m in charge of my life and my health. I think that’s what makes a woman complete.”

Last year, the “Maleficent” star opened up about her condition again, revealing that it was the stress from the ending of her relationship with Pitt that caused it.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she said, “My body reacts very strongly to stress. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.”

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, “Bell’s palsy is a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face. It occurs when one of the nerves that controls muscles in the face becomes injured or stops working properly,” which can cause it to droop or sag.