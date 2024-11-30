Fans of actress Angelina Jolie are becoming increasingly vocal about their dissatisfaction with her recent magazine cover. Many have pointed out that the movie star appears “sad” and “unflattering,” with some suggesting that her image reflects a sense of “private pain.”

Jolie, the daughter of actress Marcheline Bertrand and Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, comes from a long line of Hollywood royalty. She has always lived the movie star lifestyle— premieres, paparazzi, fans. She’s also a distant cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, a lineage that places her in the spotlight as one of the most recognizable faces in the world. Given her wealth, celebrity, and privileged lifestyle, many would expect her to be living a life of happiness and contentment.

But anyone watching her career, money and fame has not afforded her joy.

The actress is currently gracing the cover of Vogue Mexico for its December issue, where she promotes her upcoming film “Maria,” in which she portrays the iconic opera singer Maria Callas. The photoshoot, captured by photographer Dan Martensen, shows Jolie wearing a stunning black Christian Dior dress.

In the accompanying interview, Jolie opened up about using her lock in on the character Callas as a way to confront “deeper parts” of herself and the “private pain” she’s been carrying. Her experience in the film is one of personal exploration, particularly when it came to singing, which required her to confront vulnerabilities she had long kept hidden.

“I had to take a deep breath and let it all out, and in between that, I also had to let out my real voice… which I also didn’t really have, because it’s where I carried my private pain, my gentleness, and a lot of things that I felt I didn’t own, that I didn’t feel safe letting out, it also involved owning something that I didn’t want to deal with,” she said, according to Daily Mail that reported on the article.

She further explained, “There’s something that happens in these beautiful pieces of music that you can’t sing unless you can access a certain part of yourself.”

While Jolie’s interview was deeply personal and reflective, fans on theFashionSpot forum quickly flooded the comments, honing in on her “sorrowful” look. Many disregarded the substance of her discussion and instead focused on her appearance.

"She looks really sad…. Like she got the worst possible news just before she walked on set," one comment read.

"She is a sad, misguided, mean person. Her only happiness comes from making others miserable. What stories those kids will have, if they're ever able to overcome her brainwashing," one person commented.

Another offered, "She probably IS sad. Beautiful, complicated, damaged, Daddy issues, philanthropic, talented. This is one complex woman, and I don't envy anyone in her orbit."

A third person wrote, "She looks to be a very sad girl. I wish she had a better relationship with her father John. Also with Brad. At least for the sake of the children."

Despite being publicly separated for years, with Pitt, 60, moving on to relationships with several women, Jolie has not been publicly linked to anyone since their split. This prolonged period of singlehood has only fueled the rumors about her being depressed, and that adds to her poor appearance.

While her magazine cover may have sparked debate, her openness about dealing with personal pain in her art shows a different side of the actress that fans may not always see. It’s the kind of dedication that has some people whispering that she has offered a film to her fans that is Academy Award-worthy.

Whether praised or criticized, her ability to confront her struggles on a public stage is a testament to her resilience in an often unforgiving industry.