‘Poor Girl What Happened to Her’: Angelina Jolie’s Rare Night Out with Son Knox Overshadowed By Concerns Over Actress’s Startling New Look

Angelina Jolie is making her return to the spotlight into a family affair ahead of her new film, “Maria,” debuting in theaters this month.

For the first time in three years, the actress stepped onto the red carpet with her son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, as her plus-one to the 15th annual Governors Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Nov. 17.

The teen, 16, is the twin to sister Vivienne and younger brother to sister Shiloh Jolie, 18. Angelina shares her three biological children with ex Brad Pitt. The former couple is in the midst of a six-year divorce and are also parents to adopted sons Maddox and Pax and daughter Zahara.

Angelina Jolie’s red carpet appearance with her son raises eyebrows following months of criticism about her appearance. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

Knox was last photographed on the red carpet when he appeared alongside four of his siblings and mother at the “Eternals” premiere in London in 2021. For the latest occasion, he wore a traditional black tuxedo and white button-up and black dress shoes.

The rare sighting was a shock to fans who commented, “What a handsome young man!” and “He is a beautiful boy. That’s what happens when your mom and dad are beautiful people,” on a photo of the mother-and-son duo shared by E! News on Instagram.

But the reactions slowly derailed from compliments when Angelina, whom some described as looking like a “corpse,” became the focus of critics.

The stunning actress departed from the suits and dark-colored wardrobe of her promo tour to don a champagne-and-gold-hued gown from The Knit Vintage boutique. The simple and loose-flowing bohemian-inspired getup was paired with brown platform heels, rings, a chunky necklace, and dangling earrings.

Angelina Jolie and Knox at the 15th Governors Awards. pic.twitter.com/TGXpVXe221 — 21 (@21metgala) November 18, 2024

Jolie’s decision to be photographed with bare arms comes weeks after fans expressed concern about large protruding veins that had been observed when she appeared at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 29.

An onlooker asked, “Oh my goodness, she doesn’t look that good, and those veins popping out like that! Is she okay?”

However, while at the awards ceremony, her arms appeared smooth. Still, hecklers found plenty to criticize, asking, “Poor girl what happened to her?” Someone else wrote, “Am I the only one thinking she looks shinny and not healthy?”

Multiple people agreed that the “Tomb Raider” had suddenly “aged fast” and that she appeared “miserable.”

Another Instagram user said, “She’s so pale.” While one last unimpressed spectator critically commented, “She looks like straight bones. I don’t get why everyone wants to be so skinny. Skin and bones are not cute.”

Appearances aside, one area that Angelina is reaping praise is in screeners for “Maria.” She portrays real-life opera singer Maria Callas in the director Pablo Larraín’s film. Critical acclaim for the reimagining of Callas last days have have sparked Oscar nominations for the actress. The movie lands in theaters on Nov. 27 and on Netflix beginning Dec. 11.