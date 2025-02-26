‘Not Cool!’: Angelina Jolie Never Returned to David Letterman’s Show Following Odd Comments He Made About Her Smell and Other Invasive Questions

Angelina Jolie, 49, rarely does interviews, but the “Maria” actress’s 1998 sitdown with late-night television show host David Letterman is making its rounds online again.

Letterman invited Jolie on his “The Late Show” program 27 years ago. Jolie admitted feeling nervous about the televised encounter before Letterman commented on her scent.

“You smell great. You smell nice. That’s a lovely fragrance. You smell good. I appreciate that,” the comedian told Jolie. The Los Angeles native sarcastically responded, “Anything I can do.”

When the clip first resurfaced online in 2022, several observers shared thier take on the awkward exchange.

Angelina Jolie Never Returned to David Letterman’s Show Following Odd Comments He Made About Her Smell and Other Invasive Questions (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

A few people defended Jolie and felt Letterman’s behavior was out of line.

“He pushes boundaries for humour. Subtle gestures of intimidation…the tight hand squeeze then the invasive questions. She was groomed to be subservient to men in Hollywood but it didn’t work,” said one Facebook follower.

“I always loved Letterman…but…he acts this weird way to women when he’s attracted to them. Not cool,” said another.

There were others who sided with Letterman, however.

“Jeepers nothing there that was bad she is on a talk show how about get there on time,” said an ovserver.

“Glad I grew up watching letterman,” commented another person.

The conversation then became about Jolie’s private life. At the time, she was splitting from her first husband, English actor Jonny Lee Miller.

“Are you married? May I ask if you’re married?” Letterman questioned a visually uncomfortable Jolie.

The daughter of Hollywood legend Jon Voight eventually answered, “We’re in the process of a separation.”

After apologizing for bringing up her marriage, Letterman continued to probe the then-23-year-old Jolie about her failed relationship with Miller despite the awkward tension.

When asked if she was too young to be married, Jolie stated, “No, I think we went into it wanting to be with each other, be committed to each other, experience things very fully, never put too much on it. Just to take it for what it was, day by day. And I wouldn’t take anything back.”

Jolie and Miller first met while working on director Iain Softley’s 1995 movie “Hackers.” They later reconnected and got married in March 1996.

Blaming their busy schedules for disrupting their marriage, Julie filed for divorce in February 1999, and the legal paperwork was finalized that same year. As recent as 2023, Jolie called Miller a “solid man and a solid friend.”

Jolie went on to marry her “Pushing Tin” co-star Billy Bob Thornton in May 2000 before the pair parted ways in May 2003. Like Miller, Jolie is said to still have a friendship with Thorton following their divorce.

Perhaps Jolie’s most well-known relationship was her marriage to “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” cast mate Brad Pitt. The pair, collectively known as Brangelina, were wed from 2014 to 2024. Jolie and Pitt underwent eight years of legal battles to settle their divorce.

While Jolie has remained a tabloid target for the entirety of her career because of her famous romantic partners, the mother of six has been quiet about televised interviews.

In December 2024, Jolie returned to the late-night talk show circuit for the first time in a decade when she appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jolie spoke to Fallon to promote the “Maria” motion picture. However, much of the commentary about her “The Tonight Show” appearance was focused on her lack of shoes.

“I noticed that you’re barefoot. Did you forget your shoes?” Fallon wondered. Jolie explained, “No, I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not [wear any shoes].”

Jolie stars as the title character Maria Callas in the Netflix-distributed “Maria” biographical drama. She earned a Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nomination at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in January 2025 for her portrayal of the late opera singer.

“Maria” was Jolie’s first starring role in a feature film since the Marvel Studios superhero movie “Eternals” in 2021. She also wrote, directed, and produced 2024’s “Without Blood” war drama featuring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir.

“I needed to be home more with my kids,” Jolie expressed to The Hollywood Reporter in August 2024 when asked about her self-imposed hiatus from acting and directing.

She added, “They’re a bit older, getting more independent. I’m less needed and so able to go away for different periods of time. And they’re old enough to join me at work.”

During her marriage to Thornton, Jolie adopted a son named Maddox (born on Aug. 5, 2001). Pitt later adopted the Cambodian child. Jolie and Pitt also adopted a daughter named Zahara (born Jan. 8, 2005) from Ethiopia and a son named Pax (born Nov. 29, 2003) from Vietnam.

Additionally, Jolie gave birth to their daughter, Shiloh, in May 2007. Brangelina are also the parents to fraternal twins, a son Knox Léon and a daughter Vivienne Marcheline (born July 12, 2008).

Maddox and Pax worked as crew members on “Maria” as assistant directors. Apparently, Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín gave Jolie’s son good reviews for their contributions to the biopic he directed.

“They’ve done that quite a few times, and I think that’s good for them. Pax tends to do stills and he gets brought in, and Pablo was wonderful and recognized that he was good at it,” Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter.