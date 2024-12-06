‘OMG The Desperation’: Outrage Erupts as Angelina Jolie Makes Bizarre Talk Show Appearance While Barefoot 

Angelina Jolie, 49, made her first late-night appearance in over a decade when she stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 5.

The “Maria” actress’ appearance on the NBC program caught social media users’ attention because she walked onto “The Tonight Show” set shoeless.

Angelina Jolie made a rare late-night talk show appearance on “The Tonight Show’ without any shoes on her feet. (Photo: fallontonight)

“I noticed that you’re barefoot. Did you forget your shoes?” Fallen, 50, asked Jolie after the Academy Award winner sat down for the interview.

Jolie responded, “No, I broke my toe yesterday, and I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not [wear any shoes].”

In addition, the daughter of acting legend Jon Voight spoke about her long hiatus from doing televised interviews, saying, “I get very nervous on talk shows. I get very uncomfortable.”

People magazine shared an Instagram post about Jolie’s barefoot sitdown with Fallon. The outlet’s followers gave their takes on the Los Angeles-born entertainer choosing not to put on footwear inside Rockefeller Center’s Studio 6B.

“Wear slippers if you broke your toe, not barefoot. Ick,” a critic expressed under the People post. Yet, a second individual wondered, “How about some socks at least.”

A third said, “Couldn’t pay me to walk barefoot in a public place. The floor is dirty and gross.”

The 'Maria' star admitted she gets 'very nervous' on talk-show appearances and has avoided them for years pic.twitter.com/qR9eGxRPWv — Aise06 (@aise06) December 6, 2024

Many people said Jolie had “Terrible looking feet,” adding that “Those look pretty rough.”

One Instagram user declared, “OMG the desperation.” Plus, another like-minded person posted, “Anything for Attention!!!” Several commenters just wrote, “Who cares.”

A fan expressed, “I would have done the same. I like going barefoot.” One of Jolie’s supporters professed, “True class and beauty. Need more Angelina Jolie and less of the rest of Hollywood.”

While Jolie has avoided talk shows and interviews for nearly a decade, she has consistently maintained her relevance as an A-list star through her work as an on-screen performer, filmmaker, and Broadway producer.

Jolie played opera singer Maria Callas in the “Maria” biopic. The film was released in American theaters on November 27, 2024, and began streaming on Netflix on Dec. 11.

Plus, the industry veteran directed the 2024 war drama “Without Blood.” Jolie also won her first Tony Award in June 2024 as a producer for the Best Musical winner “The Outsiders.”

Fallon questioned Jolie if any of her children wanted to follow in her footsteps into show business. Apparently, most of her offspring have different life goals than their über-famous mother.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox makes his first red carpet appearance in three years. pic.twitter.com/hq1iRDI7hG — E! News (@enews) November 18, 2024

“I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be, especially Shiloh, they’d really liked to be private,” Jolie explained. “Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy.”

Jolie and her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Brad Pitt raised six kids together. While still married to her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton, Jolie adopted a son named Maddox, 23, from Cambodia.

Pitt later adopted Maddox as well. The couple once collectively known as Brangelina also adopted 19-year-old Zahara from Ethiopia and 21-year-old Pas from Vietnam.

Jolie gave birth to three children by Pitt. Their daughter, Shiloh, was born on May 27, 2006. They welcomed twins, a son Knox Léon and a daughter Vivienne Marcheline, on July 12, 2008.

Pitt infamously began dating Jolie after they worked together on 2005’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” action comedy. He was married to “Friends” actress Jennifer Aniston at the time the movie was being filmed.

Aniston wed Pitt in a private wedding ceremony in Malibu, California, in July 2000. By Jan. 2005, they announced their separation. Two months later, Aniston filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jolie and Pitt got married in August 2014 in the French village of Correns. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from the two-time Acadamy Award winner. They have been legally single since 2019.

Before her relationship with Pitt, Jolie was married to her “Hackers” co-star Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999. She then tied the knot with “Armageddon” actor Billy Bob Thornton in 2001 before their divorce was finalized in 2003.