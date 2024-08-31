‘She Got Nicole Murphy Good’: Nicole Murphy Left ‘Stuttering’ as Wendy Williams Confronts Her Secret Affair with Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua In Resurfaced Clip

The internet won’t let former model and ex-wife of comedian Eddie Murphy live down her affair with married movie director Antoine Fuqua.

Five years after paparazzi published pictures of Nicole Murphy and the “Equalizer” filmmaker kissing while on an exotic Italian vacation, video of the time she was questioned about it resurfaced online.

During her appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Nicole tried to squirm out of Wendy’s hot seat — and fans are having a ball watching her stammer about getting busted.

A social media influencer posted the clip from Sept. 24, 2019, only two months after the tryst was made public.

Wendy Williams calls out Nicole Murphy (Left) for lying about her affair with Lela Rochon’s (center husband, Antoine Fuqua (R). (Photos: @nnikimurphy/Instagram; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; @lelarochon/Instagram)

In the video, Murphy tried to downplay the situation, urging viewers to “do your research.” However, she seemed unprepared for Williams, who had come armed with damning evidence—photographs and all types of research of Murphy and Fuqua’s lip-lock in Italy.

“I mean… people don’t kiss their family friends like that,” Williams stated.

Murphy stumbled as Williams pressed her on the nature of her relationship with Fuqua, referencing rumors that she was a friend of the family.

Murphy denied this, claiming, “That’s not the case. I did not release that statement, Wendy,” as she stuttered further distancing herself by saying she only knew Fuqua “through just seeing him at events and stuff.”

Williams, known for her relentless questioning, wasn’t satisfied. She presented a second photograph of the two, this time seated and kissing, calling it “Exhibit B.” Murphy’s response, “It was a moment,” was met with visible discomfort as she struggled to maintain her composure under Williams’ probing.

With more stumbling over her words, Murphy jumped up as if to act as though she would strangle the New Jersey native, who is currently being treated for frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

“It was a moment girl. You learn from your mistakes,” Murphy said before fake attempting to put her hands around Wendy’s neck. “I regret it. Yeah. It was mistake. I’m human,” before blaming the blow up on social media.

Social media users have been quick to react to the resurfaced clip. “This is in my top 10 of Wendy Williams interviews. She got Nicole Murphy good here,” one post on X read.

Another X user wrote, “Lied her a– off and got caught up in the same breath.”

Meanwhile, a fourth comment read, “She told the wrong person to do their research. F—kd around and found out.”

The way this blew up 🙌 Love seeing Wendy get her 💐. Now let’s continue the mess bc Queen LisaRaye speaking about Nicole Murphy was juicy as well! 🫖 pic.twitter.com/gHppMgL29t — Hussy w/ the Good Hair (@TheOtherJuicy_J) August 30, 2024

One comment in her defense said, “Even though she was wrong she shouldn’t have been the one making a statement or apology she isn’t married to anybody (during this time) or now even.”

Onsite reposted the clip on its Instagram page and fans were just gagged at the throwback.

“The way she was stuttering, she knew that woman,” one person said about Murphy’s relationship to Rochon. Another person added, “You might not know her like that…but you know that was his WIFE.”

Someone else was just as direct, blasting, “Nicole, you just got busted with that woman’s husband. That’s some NASTY WORK.”

Nicole Murphy Spotted Out In Italy Tonguing Down Director Antoine Fuqua Who’s Married To Lela Rochon pic.twitter.com/DksneAroGy — Best Tiktoks (@tiktokdopamine) July 22, 2019

The affair occurred in July 2019, when the mother of five and Fuqua were photographed at a hotel in Ischia, Italy. Murphy initially defended herself, saying, “I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

She later issued a more contrite statement through TMZ, apologizing to her family and the Fuqua family for her actions.

As of 2024, Rochon and Fuqua are still married, booked and busy.

Rochon is starring in “Tempted by Love: A Terry McMillan Presentation” and the upcoming “The Family Business: New Orleans” on BET+.

Fuqua continues to produce and direct. He is behind the movie “Rob Peace” and executive producer on the “Mayor of Kingstown” television series and is working on a biographical TV series about Mike Tyson and a film about the Carthaginian General Hannibal with Denzel Washington.

Murphy, meanwhile, is focused on her family but recently suffered a loss with the death of her fiancé, Warren Braithwaite, in March 2024.

In contrast, Wendy Williams, who was at the peak of her career during that interview, has faced her own significant personal and financial challenges.

She is currently battling dementia, and her finances are under the control of a court-appointed guardian. Despite her struggles, fans fondly remember her as an iconic and irreplaceable figure in daytime talk shows.

But fans remember saying, “Daytime talk shows haven’t been the same since she left.”

Adding, “We all loved some shady gossip tea while getting ready for work or while at work!!! Never be another Wendy!!!” one person said, acknowledging that while Williams was messy boots, she was an icon as well.