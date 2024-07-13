‘5 Kids Where?’: Eddie Murphy’s Ex-Wife Nicole Murphy Breaks the Internet with Hot Bikini Pics as Actor Weds Fiancee of Six Years, Paige Butcher

One thing Nicole Murphy is going to do is serve the children looks. Proving to the world that age is just a number, the former model and mother of five took to Instagram to remind her followers what being in your 50s can look like.

Murphy shared a Flashback Friday post featuring her toned physique in a fuchsia two-piece swimsuit. Quoting fashion icon Coco Chanel, her caption read, “BEAUTY BEGINS THE MOMENT YOU DECIDE TO BE YOURSELF.”

Nicole Murphy gushes over her “happy family” after she’s seen posing in between her new man and ex-husband Eddie Murphy in new photos. (Photos: @nikimurphy / Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

While the meaning behind her post seemed to be extremely personal, most in her comment section agree that the Sacramento bombshell has been beautiful for a long time and contend she remains one of the baddest females on the internet.

“Okay… You killing the game,” one person wrote, as someone else said, “You never miss. Damn.”

A few people had questions, like “Why r u trying to shut the Whole internet down” and “Gurlll 5 kids where? Beautiful.”

One fan hopped in the comments to share that Murphy is just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.

“I met you a few years ago in the ladies room at a gala event in Beverly Hills and you were so nice and actually told me I looked great,” the person shared. “I was like ok you gorgeous model woman person. Hahah. You look amazing and are even more beautiful on the inside.”

So beautiful is the former reality star a few of the world’s biggest names have fallen at her feet, including her ex-husband movie star Eddie Murphy, comedian Nick Cannon, NBA legend Michael Jordan and Hall of Fame football player and television personality Michael Strahan.

The picture, which was posted a day after the Fourth of July, gives a glimpse into why she has been a Hollywood “Iit” girl since meeting “The Beverly Hills Cop” star in 1988.

However, in addition to being a buxom beauty, she is also a businesswoman. Over the years, Murphy, who has an estimated net worth of $10 million, has leveraged her public persona into a series of successful business ventures, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and interests. From fitness to skincare, jewelry, and wine, Murphy’s endeavors reflect a savvy understanding of lifestyle trends and consumer demands for the rich and famous.

While Nicole was sharing photos of her awesome tan, her ex-husband was secretly on a Caribbean island reciting his vows to his longtime girlfriend.

People magazine reports that on July 9, Eddie Murphy and 44-year-old Australian model Paige Butcher secretly tied the knot in Anguilla. The couple, who began dating in 2012, got engaged in September 2018 and share two children: a daughter, Izzy Oona, 8, and a son, Max Charles, 5.

Murphy is a father of 10 children in total. He has five children with Nicole Murphy: Shayne Audra Murphy, 29; Bria Murphy, 34; Myles Mitchell Murphy, 31; Bella Murphy, 22; Zola Ivy Murphy, 24. He also has a son, Eric, 34, with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, a son, Christian,33, with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood, and a daughter Angel, 17, with Spice Girl singer Melanie Brown.