Marcus Jordan Chooses Dad Michael Jordan Over Larsa Pippen Following Breakup, the Former Couple Unfollow Each Other and Remove Traces of Their Love From Social Media

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan may not be headed down the aisle after all. The duo is the latest couple to fuel breakup rumors after unfollowing and removing images of each other from their respective social media accounts.

Onlookers made the observation over Super Bowl weekend. Instead of catching the big game together, Larsa shared a poll on her Instagram Story asking if friends should unfollow each other’s exes and a post highlighting a quote about mindfully picking a mate.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan fuel breakup rumors with Instagram Story posts after removing photos of each other from social media. (Photos: @larsapippen/Instagram, @heirmj523/Instagram)

“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised, and much more. Choose wisely,” read the quote.

Marcus opted to join his family for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers matchup. In a surprising move, he also posted a selfie with his father, Michael Jordan, who was not necessarily the most approving of the romantic pairing.

An X user responded to the breakup rumors in a tweet that read, “Larsa Pippen is back on the market. Hide your grand sons.” Another person on Instagram suggested, “You can tell he left her… his stories are very telling he doesn’t care.”

“I don’t know why these middle-aged woman think these younger guys really want them,” wrote another critic.

And in other news… you don’t care about! The contract is up between Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan! #RHOM pic.twitter.com/FhdvHpWE7j — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) February 12, 2024

Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, claimed that they shared mutual friends but did not meet until 2019 while at a party in Los Angeles. Speculation of a blossoming romance developed during the fall of 2022, when the “Real Housewives of Miami” reality star reportedly joined the Jordan family for Thanksgiving. By January 2023, she confirmed the whispers when she made their relationship official on Instagram.

Their 16-year age gap was a point of contention for those who criticized the relationship. In an interview with Tamron Hall, Larsa explained, “We have everything in common,” and that she “dated older guys that were a lot older than me,” like her ex-husband of 19 years, Scottie Pippen, who is 10 years older than her.

“So I don’t really view age as, you know, you’re mature, you’re not immature. I don’t feel like that determines you’re mature or not. If you can drink at 21, you can go to war at 18, like there’s different circumstances. I feel like age doesn’t really determine level of maturity,” said the social media influencer.

Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/rALlRywf6B — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 3, 2023

The mother of four also faced backlash from basketball fans who said dating Marcus was a foul move considering her ex was NBA great Michael’s former Chicago Bulls teammate. It is a well-known fact that the former athletes are not fond of each other. “You know that’s, you know I can’t really explain how someone else feels. That’s how Scottie feels, he has a right to how he feels,” she told Hall.

Michael seemingly expressed disapproval of the relationship. Last year, while in Paris, the NBA legend was swarmed by paparazzi who asked if he was on board with his son and Larsa dating. He chuckled then said, “No.”

Marcus later clarified, stating, “my family loves her. They think she’s great … and ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating.” He also confirmed that Larsa met his mother, Juanita Jordan.

The former couple have addressed criticism about their relationship on their joint podcast, “Separation Anxiety,” which released new episodes from June to November 2023.

While the confirmed breakup is unsurprising to some, as recently as December, there were talks of the couple being headed towards their happily ever after. “It’s in the works,” he told People. Larsa quipped, “I feel like we’ve been looking at rings. We’ve definitely been shopping. That’s for sure.”

While still enjoying romantic bliss, Larsa and Marcus appeared as the first-ever couple on season 2 of “The Traitors.” The season reunion was reportedly filmed last month in New York City before the news of the split.