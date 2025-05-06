‘Good, She’ll Drop Scottie’s Name Now’: Larsa Pippen’s Shocking Engagement Plans to New Younger Man Ignite Furious Warning a Year After Split from Michael Jordan’s Son

Larsa Pippen knows how to make the basketball boys fall in love.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star is in a relationship with former international basketball player Jeff Coby, and he’s already got some major intentions after only four months of dating. On Sunday, May 4, Coby, a Columbia University graduate who played pro ball mostly in Spain and Latin America after college, and happily shared his plans to marry Pippen in the near future and even revealed their supposed wedding date.

The two were walking hand-in-hand through a noisy part of Miami when they were approached by TMZ’s paparazzi. At first, they ignored the crew and kept walking — until Coby suddenly shouted over his shoulder, “We’re getting married in November 2025!” then quickly corrected the year to 2026.

The cameraman ran back up the couple to ask the former Ivy League player to repeat himself and was met with the reply “we’re getting married.” Larsa, who remained mute during the interaction, suddenly looked up at Coby, then put her hand up to her face and closed her eyes in seeming embarrassment.

But he continued on, “We’re getting married. It’s going to be a beautiful marriage. November 2025.”

Another paparazzi person asked Coby, “Are you proposing now?” He responded, “I can’t tell you when I’m going to propose.”

The new couple met in January at a 10-year anniversary bash for David Alexander’s DBC Fitness gym. According to TMZ, it was Alexander who played matchmaker between the two, and they quickly became exclusive.

This wouldn’t be Larsa’s first time becoming a Mrs. She was married to Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen for 19 years and together they welcomed four children: Scotty Pippen Jr., 24, Preston Pippen, 21, Justin Pippen, 18, and 16-year-old, Sophia Pippen. Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie in 2016, they reconciled, but she filed again in 2017 and finalized in December of 2021.

Someone else in TMZ’s comments criticized Larsa for her back-to-back habits of dating men that are significantly younger than her, as Coby is 31 and she is 50.

“She’s dating people Scottie Jr’s age. It’s gross. And they’re all stupid. Malik Beasley messed up his relationship with Montana Yao over this grandmother who hasn’t grown up. It’s sad, sorry, and gross,” they wrote.

Larsa was about 45 years old when she started dating a then 23-year-old Beasley.

The Detroit Pistons player had an affair with Larsa in 2020 when he was already married to a woman named Montana Yao. There were social media disputes, with Yao calling him out for cheating, and Larsa claimed that Beasley was separated from Yao. Yao even filed for separation. When Larsa and Beasley ended things four months in, he publicly apologized to Yao and they got back together.

But as of March 2025, Yao has filed for separation a second time. A few weeks later — still in March — Beasley filed for divorce and later confirmed that he was seeing an Instagram model named Natalia Garibotto.

After that debacle with Beasley, Larsa began dating Marcus Jordan, the second son of NBA player Michael Jordan, who was Scottie’s former teammate.

Her and Jordan’s relationship started in 2022, and they were together on and off until July 2024. This was another relationship where Larsa was condemned for the age difference. She was 48 and he was 32. Similarly with to Coby, there were talks of a wedding between her and the former college basketball player, but they never made it to the point of engagement before their relationship crumbled.

Time will tell if Larsa and Coby will actually get to jump the broom.