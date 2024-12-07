‘He Did Not Want Her Answering Anything’: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Turn Heads During Awkward Exchange with Reporter

Actor Jonathan Majors is breaking the internet again — but not for his hilarious dance moves that kept everyone laughing online. It seems now, former critics finally understand why former child star, Meagan Good, is so madly in love with him.

New images captured the two during a recent outing at Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

Recently engaged Good looks stunning in burnt orange sports bra and leggings. The 43-year-old’s perfectly toned arms and abs were exposed, reminding many why she has been one of the sexiest actresses of her generation.

Fans are finally understanding why Meagan Good is wildly in love with Jonathan Majors. (Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images)

The “Creed III” actor is seen shirtless, walking hand-in-hand with her, flaunting his chiseled physique and undeniable muscle definition. He wore a hat and gray sweatpants.

The snapshots have fans in The Shade Room’s comment section collectively gasping and saying they now completely understand why Meagan might be so taken with him.

“So that’s what he’s hiding under the emancipation proclamation ahh suits?” someone wrote.

“If sometimes you gotta pop out show n—gas was a person,” one comment quipped.

Another said, “Wait … I might owe Meghan an apology.”

A few others stood in rebuke of their questioning why she would get with him, “I am no longer confused about this relationship,” one person said, as another added, “It’s all making sense.”

One more said, in the same vein, “I understand it now.”

A couple of people called the fans out for how easily they changed their of opinion of Majors.

Another added, “It’s annoying lol it’s amazing what some damn muscles will do to people’s opinions smh.”

The swoon-worthy moment seems to have erased a lot of the baggage that he has carried over the last two years.

In December 2023, Jonathan was found guilty of two misdemeanor domestic violence charges: third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. The charges stem from an altercation earlier that year in March 2023 between Majors and his girlfriend at the time, Grace Jabbari. The woman sustained a broken finger, swollen arm, and ear.

Jabbari testified that the Marvel actor attacked her after she grabbed his phone, twisted her arm behind her back, and struck her in the head.

As the Mainstream Media tries to MAKE UP stories in favor of this LYING woman Grace Jabbari, keep in mind that Jonathan Majors was literally trying to ESCAPE from her evil nonsense. #JonathanMajors #GraceJabbari pic.twitter.com/Oy8I7DMmJq — Nas (@nasescobar316) December 13, 2023

After Majors was convicted, Marvel Studio dropped him from future projects, including Disney+ series “Loki,” “Avenger: Secret Wars,” and “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” where he starred as the villain Kang. He was rumored set to make $20 million from those projects.

The fallout from the case has reportedly left the actor in financial trouble, with some outlets reporting unnamed sources they identified as Good’s friends claiming that she is paying all of their expenses and helping him pay child support.

Majors may not have the big Marvel contract, but he is still working, finishing up an independent film called “Merciless,” and he recently made an appearance at the Famous Monsters Festival in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, over the Halloween holiday.

The couple has also raised eyebrows among fans since the “Eve’s Bayou” star appeared by his side during his trial.

Many recalled Good’s previous marriage to producer and pastor DeVon Franklin and questioned how the actress went from a public union rooted in faith to dating the “Lovecraft Country” star, whose controversies have dominated headlines.

Good, who finalized her divorce from Franklin in 2022, has remained focused on her relationship, but the scrutiny hasn’t let up, even after revealing she and Majors were engaged in November 2024 on the red carpet for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles.

The backlash was swift, one person on X wrote, “Don’t trust him. Happy for her but I feel like he’s a manipulator. Guess we will see.”

Trust was an issue for many, with one person digging up the update on his civil lawsuit with his ex.

“You know, the fact that Jonathan Majors announced his engagement to Meagan Good just before the news of this (probable) settlement tells me two things: 1) he is trying to bury this story. 2) he’s not done abusing and manipulating women,” a person declared.

Whether a publicity stunt or not, the news did hit shortly after that Majors settled with Jabbari, and she dropped the assault and defamation lawsuit against him, according to Page Six.

TMZ caught up with the couple at Runyon Canyon, where a reporter complimented how “in shape” they both were and asked had they been preparing for the wedding.

When asked what’s the secret, Good said, “Body by J” as she pointed to Majors. She held back on sharing details about the actual proposal, only revealing the location.

“We went to Paris with my dad and he asked for my hand in marriage there. And it was really sweet and really cute,” Good stated. “And he asked my mom for my hand in marriage as well.”

The same reporter then asked if the two had chosen a date to walk down the aisle. Good began to answer before Majors nudged her. She looked at him beforee she replied, “Yeah, we’re not gonna talk about that right now.”

Those who noticed in the video said, “Did y’all see him yank her for that wedding question at the end??”

“He did not want her answering anything you see how he kept tugging on her,” wrote a second.

A third concluded, “They look really good together, really happy for them. Just one question: Did he pull her hand a little when that girl asked about the date, then Megan said “I’m not gonna talk about that right now” maybe I’m tripping, anyway still love them together. Hope nothing is going on in the background behind closed doors.”

Kinda the dream to find your wifey when you're at your lowest, rather than at your heights. If Magazine Dreams is a hit film, then he's back for real — Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) November 18, 2024

Not everyone was negative about the pair getting engaged.

Some people wished them well, tweeting, “Kinda the dream to find your wifey when you’re at your lowest, rather than at your heights. If Magazine Dreams is a hit film, then he’s back for real.”

Weeks later, Majors’ shirtless photo seems to be working in his favor, blinding fans, and erasing years of scrutiny.