‘Embarrassing’: Richard Lawson’s ‘Lusting’ Over Meagan Good’s Sexy Post Has Fans Bringing Up His X-Rated Twitter Controversy, His Divorce from Tina Knowles 

Richard Lawson has fans in an uproar as his admiration for a former female co-star has plenty of social media users raising an eyebrow.

The actor, 77, has an eye for talent and beauty, and Meagan Good happens to be the personification of both, or at least that’s the message several people got from a comment Lawson left on the actress’ recent post.

The glamorous 43-year-old Good had all eyes on her when she donned a sparkly gold gown on the red carpet of the 2024 Ebony Power 100 Gala and again when she uploaded to social meia pre-gala footage of herself posing for the camera at home.

The person behind the lens panned the camera from the floor to the crown of Good’s head as she served up her best smoldering eye, twirled, and seductively walked forward.

Richard Lawson is called out for appearing to “lust” over his movie daughter Meagan Good days after the actress revealed engagement to Jonathan Majors. (Photos: Mrrichardlawson/Instagram; Meagangood/Instagram.)

Richard, like more than 55,000 others, took note of the captivating clip. He simply wrote “MYYYYY GODDDD” in the comments.

Good was flooded with countless remarks praising her appearance as well as those congratulating her on the news of her recent engagement to Jonathan Majors. The “Harlem” star revealed the relationship news on the red carpet of the Los Angeles event on Nov. 17.

But reactions to her post were derailed when Instagram blog accounts zeroed in on Richard’s comment. Among the outraged responses was one person who believed he was drooling over Good.

“Old men be so embarrassing,” said one person while another added, “I mean she is beautiful though. However, him saying that in this way is a bit creepy.”

“This woman is the same age as your daughter,” the person wrote.

The “All My Children” veteran is father to two adult children, daughter Bianca Lawson, 45, and son Ricky Lawson.

Someone else commented, “He just played her Daddy in a movie. Now that the movie has wrapped, he trying to be DADDY in real life.”

Lawson and Good starred in Tyler Perry’s “Divorce in the Black” this year. They took on father-daughter roles in the Netflix flick that saw Good in a toxic marriage and subsequent divorce from on-camera husband Cory Hardrict.

The project was delivered to the masses within two years of Good, Richard, and Hardict each going through public divorces.

Lawson was formerly married to Tina Knowles for eight years when they separated in July 2023. Around the time Knowles filed for divorce, Richard’s X-rated social media activity was exposed.

Twitter users stumbled upon his liked tweets on the app, revealing he had fancied several pornographic videos and photos. A comment referencing the scandal read, “I see why Tina divorced his ssa just embarrassing.”

I mean, the writings were on the wall for Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson. pic.twitter.com/A5YCpsSo3o — ☈OMEKO✨ (@_romeko) July 27, 2023

A second similarly themed comment stated, “See that was his issue on Twitter. He don’t know how to lust privately.”

In his defense, supporters shared that Richard had not told a lie with his “MYYYYY GODDDD” remark.

One person wrote, “He just acknowledging her beauty!” Another user commented, “Richard has good taste, leave him alone he aint hurting nobody.”

Lawson, who also played the “For Colored Girls” playboy controversially turned heads when he wrote that Kelly Rowland was “bordering on soft porn” with her latex Cat Woman costume in 2022. He laughed off the outrage when a fan jokingly suggested he wanted Knowles to don the sexy getup.